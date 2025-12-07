India's Consulate in Shanghai has inaugurated its new, larger Chancery in the city's business hub, marking its first relocation in 32 years. The modern facility aims to enhance consular, commercial, and cultural services for the Indian diaspora.

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai on Sunday inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art Chancery at the Dawning Centre in Changning District, marking the first relocation of its office premises in over 32 years, in China's central business hub.

Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to China, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour and formally inaugurated the new Chancery in the presence of nearly 400 guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Shanghai Municipal Government, and members of the Indian diaspora from Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Nanjing, Yiwu, Keqiao and other cities under the Consulate's jurisdiction, as per the statement.

New Beginnings, New Horizons in India-China relations— Scaling New Heights as India opens New Consulate General 🇮🇳 ✨ ➡️ A landmark day as Ambassador Shri P.K. Rawat and CG @PratikMathur1 inaugurated the new Chancery of CGI Shanghai—a larger, modern diplomatic platform in the… pic.twitter.com/IZdCviwVLd — India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) December 7, 2025

New Chancery: Enhanced Space and Services

Speaking at the inauguration, Consul General Pratik Mathur thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the local Shanghai authorities for their support and reaffirmed the Consulate's commitment to providing seamless services to Indian nationals and Chinese partners.

The Consul General noted that the new premises -- occupying the entire 6th floor (1,436.63 sq. m.) of the Grade-A Dawning Centre, more than double the Consulate's previous operational space at the Shanghai International Trade Centre. This expansion enables the consolidation of consular, commercial, cultural, and administrative functions on a single, secure, modern floorplate, resulting in enhanced efficiency and improved public service delivery, the statement added.

Strategic Relocation and Significance

Highlighting the significance of strengthening India's oldest consular presence in mainland China, he added that the Dawning Centre's location in the Hongqiao-Gubei foreign business corridor, home to several diplomatic missions and major multinational corporations, offers the Consulate an excellent strategic vantage point. Its proximity to the Hongqiao transportation hub and the Gubei international community further supports the Consulate's expanding engagement across East China.

Reflecting India's broader approach to inclusive and people-centric governance, the Consul General remarked that the move aligns with the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The upgraded facilities, he added, embody this ethos by enabling better service delivery to the entire Indian community and all stakeholders engaging with the Consulate.

Renewed Dynamism in Bilateral Exchanges

The opening also comes at a time of renewed dynamism in bilateral exchanges. Consul General Mathur highlighted that initiatives such as the recently opened direct flights between India and Shanghai will further strengthen trade, travel, and business linkages, making the enhanced capacity of the new Chancery particularly timely.

The Consulate General of India, Shanghai, will commence full operations from its new premises on December 8. (ANI)