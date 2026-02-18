Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, at the India AI Impact Summit, praised India's vast AI talent pool, digital infrastructure like UPI, and positive tech sentiment, highlighting why global firms are investing and why the nation is a top unicorn producer.

At the India AI Impact Summit, Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says that India has one of the deepest pools of AI talent anywhere in the world. Sunak said that several countries are investing in developing practical solutions in India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sunak on Why Global Labs are Investing in India

He said, "You're starting to see incredible announcements from some of these frontier labs, not just in terms of the dollars of investment that they're putting into the country, but the practical applications that they're developing here. Why are they doing that here? India has one of the deepest pools of AI talent anywhere in the world."

"Second, digital public infrastructure. Many people here take it for granted because they're so used to it now. To give you perspective, other parts of the world do not have UPI. They certainly don't have Ayushman Bharat health accounts. India has leapfrogged ahead of many countries. What they do is provide distribution rails for developing a product that can be distributed to a billion people in a trusted, digitally verifiable way. That's extraordinary. Lastly, the positive sentiment in India toward this technology," he added.

'Extraordinary' Energy in India's Tech Ecosystem

Sunak said that there is an energy is high in India surrounding the tech ecosystem. "If you're doing something in India, you're doing it in a place where people are hungry, excited, and eager to use it to get the benefits. It's why people are coming here. Having spent time with many Indian entrepreneurs over the course of today, you can just see the energy in the ecosystem here. What's happening here in the startup ecosystem, the venture ecosystem is extraordinary," he said.

He noted how India is producing the most unicorns in the world. "If you might be sitting in Silicon Valley, sure, of course, that's an exceptional place. But then you start looking at who else is producing the most unicorns in the world? Who is putting the most investment into AI consumer applications? The answer is here," he said.

Addressing AI's Impact on the Labour Market

Sunak added, "We have to be clear that AI is going to change the labour market. Some jobs will go. Many more will be redesigned... The role of government is not to stop innovation, but to support people in taking on these new tasks and roles with confidence and security... Policy makers need to reassure their citizens that they will manage the transition well, thereby lessening people's anxiety."

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)