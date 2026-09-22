Nepal PM Balendra Shah is in the US for the 81st UN General Assembly, his first foreign trip. He will address the assembly, focusing on the climate crisis and seeking aid for reconstruction after recent deadly floods killed over 1,400 people.

PM Shah to Address UN General Assembly

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has departed from Kathmandu for the United States of America to participate in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Shah is leading the Nepali delegation at the General Assembly, travelling with a 14-member team. He is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly session on September 24.

Meanwhile, a delegation team led by Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal already departed for New York on Sunday to attend the assembly. Prime Minister Shah is prepared to raise Nepal’s key priority issues before the international community.

During his stay in New York, Prime Minister Shah is scheduled to meet United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. He will return home on September 26. This will be his first foreign visit since assuming office.

Focus on Climate Crisis and Reconstruction

In particular, his address is expected to prioritise the escalating climate crisis in Nepal, climate justice for affected nations, technology transfer, simplified access to climate finance, and international support for reconstruction. Through this General Assembly, the government aims to present Nepal’s climate and development concerns on the global platform.

Devastating Floods Ravage Nepal

The flood struck riverside settlements in Rasuwa district on the morning of August 26, rapidly affecting neighbouring areas, including Nuwakot and Dhading. As of the latest figures, more than 1,400 people have been killed, with over 6,000 still unaccounted for.

Government Mounts Intensive Response

Government forces mounted an intensive response from the first hours of the disaster. Security personnel from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force were mobilised in large numbers, peaking at more than 13,000. Helicopter sorties prioritised the critically injured, pregnant women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Major Infrastructure Losses

Infrastructure losses underscore the scale of the event. Eight operating hydropower projects (281 MW) and four under construction (388 MW) were damaged, disrupting 431.1 MW of generation capacity. Major sections of the Galchhi-Betrawati-Rasuwagadhi road and the Prithvi Highway were destroyed or heavily damaged, along with 48 suspension bridges and 31 motorable bridges.

While search efforts for the missing continue, unidentified bodies are being managed scientifically, with DNA samples preserved. (ANI)