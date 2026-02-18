Union Minister JP Nadda and French President Emmanuel Macron launched the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi. This landmark initiative aims to advance AI-driven research, education, and clinical innovation in healthcare.

Indo-French Centre for AI in Health Inaugurated

In a landmark move to strengthen bilateral cooperation in healthcare and emerging technologies, Union Minister for Health JP Nadda, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, inaugurated the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health (IF-CAIH) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the IF-CAIH is a pioneering initiative designed to advance AI-driven research, medical education, and clinical innovation, addressing complex healthcare challenges while promoting interdisciplinary collaboration between India and France.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Macron emphasised the importance of building sovereign AI capacity and talent, stating, "India and France are committed to developing the computing capacity and talent necessary to build our own trusted AI systems, as we cannot rely solely on technologies created and managed elsewhere. Artificial Intelligence must serve humanity - with strong protections for children, transparency in algorithms to address bias, and a firm commitment to preserving linguistic and cultural diversity."

Launch Coincides with RUSH 2026 Forum

The launch coincided with the Rencontres Universitaires et Scientifiques de Haut Niveau (RUSH) 2026, a high-level academic and scientific forum held at AIIMS on February 18 and February 19, coordinated by the French Embassy. A dedicated session titled "Indo-French Forum: AI in Brain Health and Global Healthcare" brought together scientists, clinicians, policymakers, and academic leaders from both countries to explore collaborative solutions in global health, the release stated.

Key Institutional Partnerships

The IF-CAIH has been established under a joint MoU between AIIMS, Sorbonne University, and Paris Brain Institute, with additional collaboration from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and other leading French institutions. The initiative builds on ongoing India-France cooperation in priority areas such as Digital Health, Antimicrobial Resistance, Human Resources for Health, and responsible use of health data.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation and Engagement

As part of the RUSH 2026 programme, President Macron interacted with young Indian innovators, including Priyanka Das Rajkakati and Manan Suri, during a session moderated by Clara Chappaz, highlighting youth-led innovation and cross-border collaboration in AI.

The programme also featured a special segment on "Major Scientific and Academic Cooperation Highlights between France and India" at the Jawaharlal Auditorium, moderated by Prof. Vijay Raghavan and Dr. Thierry Coulhon, Chairmen of RUSH. During the visit, several AIIMS doctors shared a selfie with President Macron, capturing a moment of engagement and camaraderie with young researchers.

The session showcased key milestones and emerging avenues of collaboration in higher education, research, and innovation between the two countries, reflecting the depth and dynamism of the Indo-French knowledge partnership.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in AI-enabled healthcare, emphasising the potential of the IF-CAIH to foster innovation, capacity building, and global knowledge exchange. President Macron also posted on X, stating, "In New Delhi, we are inaugurating the Franco-Indian Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, led by AIIMS, Sorbonne Universite, and the Brain Institute. Research, training, innovation: France and India are mobilising AI for the common good!"

The launch of IF-CAIH marks a significant milestone in India-France relations, reflecting both countries' shared vision for ethical, inclusive, and globally beneficial AI in healthcare. (ANI)