French President Emmanuel Macron warns against monopolizing AI, reaffirming India and France's shared commitment to developing reliable, responsible, and ethical AI systems at the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' launch in Nice.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned against the growing tendency to turn artificial intelligence (AI) into a tool of power and restrict international cooperation, while reaffirming India and France's commitment to developing reliable, responsible and ethical AI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Shared Vision for Open and Ethical AI

Addressing the Bharat Innovates Launch 2026 on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined the common journey of India and France in the realm of artificial intelligence, emphasising the need for AI systems that are ethical, responsible and open. "I would like to give a few axes of our common journey in the realm of AI. Our two countries have the shared ambition of a reliable, open, and safe AI that could be trusted, could be responsible, and that could be ethical," Macron said.

He noted that this shared vision has guided bilateral and multilateral engagement on AI governance over recent years. "This is at the heart of the message that we sent in January 2020 by co-chairing the Summit for AI. And this is the core message delivered a few months ago in your own country, Prime Minister, at the New Delhi Summit. I'm delighted to know that we are going to keep on working with the next summit coming in 2027," he said.

Macron said that research collaborations and industrial partnerships between India and France are anchored in what he called a new phase of AI development focused on openness and cooperation. "All the projects we have in research, in industrial corporations, are enshrined in that third wave for AI, the one we are championing, the one that is leading to open cooperation," he said.

Warning against attempts to monopolise advanced AI technologies, Macron added, "In recent days we have seen the temptation to close up the AI models and to make them a power tool and to stop any cooperation. That temptation is growing up."

Reaffirming the joint position of India and France, the French President said, "But India and France believe in a true partnership in multilingualism, respect in cooperative AI and open models for the greater good."

'Bharat Innovates 2026' Conclave Inaugurated

Macron had paid an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 and participated in the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The summit, while addressing the risks, also highlighted the opportunities offered by AI and built on the progress made in the AI Action Summit, hosted by France and co-chaired by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi in Paris in February 2025.

Both sides also affirmed democratizing AI resources through openness and bridging the global AI divide as important principles.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron today jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave in Nice, bringing together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations.

The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions. It showcases India's premier deep technology at the global stage, presenting 120 pathbreaking start-ups and over 20 Institutes of excellence, across 13 critical technology pillars of global importance. Over 350 top investors and venture capitalists from across the world are also participating in the event.

Leaders Underscore Strong Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister thanked President Macron and noted that both India and France have been steadfast partners working to address global challenges. In this context, he highlighted Indo-French initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, as also those in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and the promotion of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Highlighting the ongoing celebration of the India-France Year of Innovation, Prime Minister Modi stated that Bharat Innovates was yet another milestone in the shared resolve of the two countries to work for the global good. Alluding to the start-up revolution in India, which was reflected in the deep-tech solutions on display, he underlined the transformative potential of AI and satellite technology for rural development, Advanced Manufacturing for sustainable living and green Hydrogen, battery technologies and electric mobility for clean development.

Prime Minister also interacted with the startups and innovators spanning Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, biotechnology, defence, space, healthcare, medTech, advanced materials, clean energy and other frontier sectors. The leaders also witnessed the exhibition and interacted with startups and innovators spanning Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Biotechnology, Defence, Space, Healthcare, MedTech, Advanced Materials, Clean Energy and other frontier sectors. (ANI)