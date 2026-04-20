As a ceasefire in West Asia nears its end, India has evacuated over 11 lakh passengers from the region. The MEA confirmed continuous flights from countries with open airspace, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

As the two-week ceasefire window in West Asia inches closer to the end on April 22, India has evacuated over 11 lakh passengers from the region through continuous flight ops from various countries in the region, to alternate routes. The details were shared by Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, during an inter-ministerial press briefing here in the national capital on Monday.

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Country-Wise Flight Operation Status

Mahajan said that flights continue to operate from the region to India from countries where airspace is open. "Since February 28th, around 11,30,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Around 110 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India today."

He added that flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open. Today, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 10 to 11 flights to various destinations in India.

He said that while Bahrain airspace is open, Gulf Air of Bahrain has announced that they are planning to start limited flight operations from Bahrain to India. Gulf Air is operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India.

Mahajan told the media during the briefing that the Iranian airspace remains partially open for cargo and chartered flights. "Our embassy in Tehran continues to facilitate the movement of Indian nationals through Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. So far, 2,423 Indian nationals have moved out of Iran into Armenia and Azerbaijan. This includes 1,091 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen", he said.

Mahajan also informed that the Iraqi airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.

With the Kuwait airspace closed, he said that Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways continue to operate non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India.

The Joint Secretary said that the Israeli airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India. He informed during the briefing that India continues to facilitate travel of Indian nationals from Israel through Jordan and Egypt to India.

India's Support and Diplomatic Efforts

Underlining that India continues to monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region, he said that efforts focus on ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of the large Indian community in the region. Mahajan told the media that a dedicated special control room in the Ministry is operational and is working in close coordination with our missions and posts that are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance and address queries.

Mahajan assured that high priority is being given to the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region. "Our missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and assisting with requests to return to India", he said.

As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the inter-ministerial briefing, informed about the visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Saudi Arabia, and said that a positive meeting was held on regional issues and enhancing bilateral ties. With millions of Indian expatriates living in the Gulf and a heavy reliance on the region for energy imports, the MEA highlighted that active contact with stakeholders, including Israel, Palestine, and Iran, is essential to protect India's "strategic and economic interests" during this unprecedented period of geopolitical realignment. (ANI)