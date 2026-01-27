India and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, calling for UN Security Council and WTO reform. Leaders also underscored security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and discussed the Ukraine war and the Gaza conflict.

India and the European Union reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening multilateralism during the India-EU Summit, held alongside the State Visit of the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission to India. In a joint statement, the leaders stated, "The leaders emphasised the importance of an effective multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core. They underlined the necessity of comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic, accountable and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities. They emphasised the World Trade Organisation's central role in the multilateral trading system and global trade governance and underlined that meaningful, necessary and comprehensive reform of the WTO is essential to improve its functions so that it is better suited to advance all Members' objectives."

Security Cooperation and Indo-Pacific Partnership

"The leaders underscored the importance of close cooperation on regional and global security matters, acknowledging that the security and prosperity of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are interconnected," the statement read.

"The two sides reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS, recognising their respective roles and engagement in the region. The leaders welcomed closer engagement in the region, including the inaugural edition of the forthcoming India-EU Consultations on the Indo-Pacific, in New Delhi. They also looked forward to joint activities in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and to strengthening cooperation in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) under India's Chairship," the statement added.

Shared Concerns over Ukraine War

The two sides expressed concern regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has caused "immense human suffering and carries global consequences."

"On Ukraine, the two sides expressed concern over the ongoing war, which continues to cause immense human suffering and carries global consequences. Both sides will continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and of international law, including independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read.

Addressing the Gaza Conflict

The statement noted, "The leaders noted the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 of 17 November 2025, which welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace and authorises an International Stabilisation Force, as outlined in the Comprehensive Plan, as a step forward to end the Gaza conflict. They encouraged all parties to implement the resolution in its entirety, in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Both sides restated their readiness to support efforts towards just and durable peace and stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access. They also called for a just and lasting solution, based on the implementation of the two-State solution, through dialogue and diplomacy."