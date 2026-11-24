External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and PM Narendra Modi participated in a Shabad Kirtan hosted by Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu to celebrate the sacred Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasizing the importance of the Guru's teachings.

EAM S Jaishankar Attends Shabad Kirtan Celebrating Guru Nanak Dev Ji

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday described his participation in a Shabad Kirtan organised to commemorate the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji as a deeply spiritual experience, saying the Sikh Guru's timeless teachings continue to inspire people to follow the path of peace, compassion and service.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he felt blessed to participate in the Shabad Kirtan organised by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to mark the sacred occasion. He further described the occasion as spiritually uplifting and highlighted the enduring relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended 'Shabad Kirtan', hosted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. PM Modi said the ideals and teachings of Sikh Gurus would continue to inspire India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, while stressing the importance of preserving Sikh traditions and heritage.

Addressing a gathering during a Shabad Kirtan at Lok Niwas in Delhi, a day ahead of Gurpurab, PM Modi said the Sikh Gurus had kept alive the spirit of protecting the nation even during the most difficult periods of India's history.

"Today, when great national resolutions stand before us, and the goal of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) lies ahead, this journey can only be completed through the inspiration of our Gurus and the strength of their ideals. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to keep Sikh traditions and the heritage of Sikhi forward as a beacon of light," he said.