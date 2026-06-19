In Paris, PM Modi told the Indian diaspora that India is becoming a 'trusted partner' globally, where trust is now as crucial as trade. He highlighted the India-France partnership as a pillar of stability and India's ongoing transformation.

Reaffirming India's rising geopolitical weight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is emerging as a "trusted partner" to the world at a time of global uncertainty, and stressed that trust now matters as much as trade in relations between countries.

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India a 'Trusted Partner'

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris, the Prime Minister said the India-France partnership had become a strong pillar of trust, stability and cooperation. The Prime Minister observed that New Delhi is currently navigating a pivotal phase of multi-sectoral transformation. PM Modi said this was a defining period in India's journey, with aspirations rising to new heights and investments being made across sectors that will shape growth, innovation and opportunity in the coming decades. He said India's progress was not only about economic growth, but also about social transformation and empowering people.

The grand reception unfolded at Salle Playel, one of the largest indoor venues in the French capital, where the Prime Minister contextualised the shifting dynamics of global diplomacy. PM Modi said, "There was a time when relations between countries were determined solely by trade, but today, trust has become just as important alongside trade." He added, "Every country wants a reliable supply chain. Every country wants a stable partnership. Every country is in search of such partners on whom trust can be placed for the long term, and at such a time, India is emerging as a trusted partner in the world."

Reflecting on 12 Years of Governance

Reflecting on his political trajectory, the Prime Minister noted that this international milestone coincides with a significant domestic anniversary for his administration. The prime minister said he had arrived in France after his government completed 12 years in office. "Serving the nation continuously for 12 years as the elected Prime Minister has been a great fortune of my life. This is the strength of India's democracy, which has brought a tea seller to this position," he said.

Elaborating on the domestic achievements of this twelve-year tenure, PM Modi pointed out that India's developmental template prioritises human welfare alongside fiscal success. He said India had seen transformative growth across sectors in the past 12 years. "Beyond economic growth, India's journey is about empowering people and transforming lives," he said.

PM Modi added that India's story today was not only one of economic progress, but also of social change, and said 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty in the past 12 years. "Today's India and its youth are dreaming very big dreams. India's farmers are moving forward with new possibilities. India's women are demonstrating new leadership," he said.

He added, "Fifty or a hundred years from today, when this era is reviewed, it will emerge that this era was driven by India's aspirations. Today's India is building the entire ecosystem of the future. India is investing in every sector that will shape the direction of the coming decades."

Partnerships Based on Trust and Stability

Drawing a direct link between his diaspora address and his high-level multilateral engagements, PM Modi outlined the core philosophy he championed at the summit. Referring to the G7 meeting in Evian, PM Modi said he had underlined the importance of partnerships based on trust. "Bharat's message to the G7 Summit was clear: global governance will only be effective when it is inclusive; global growth will be sustainable when it is shared; and technology will truly benefit humanity when it is trusted," he said.

This emphasis on collective stability becomes particularly critical given the current fractures in the international order. PM Modi said the world was going through a period of uncertainty and disruption. "In these challenging times, the partnership between France and India has become a strong pillar of trust, stability, and cooperation," he said, adding that the two countries had elevated ties to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

TRISHNA Satellite: A Joint Venture

As a tangible example of this elevated cooperation, the Prime Minister highlighted a groundbreaking joint space venture aimed at tackling global environmental challenges. PM Modi said India and France would launch the TRISHNA satellite next year. "This satellite will contribute to ensuring water and food security in the world," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed with the message "Bonjour Modi" and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". In his address, he presented India as a country built on trust, highlighted its partnership with France, and said the country was moving through a period of economic and social transformation driven by rising aspirations. (ANI)