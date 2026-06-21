An Iranian negotiating team is meeting Qatari and Pakistani officials in Burgenstock, Switzerland, to discuss the Islamabad Memorandum. Quadrilateral talks involving the US are also set to follow, focusing on the pact's implementation.

A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway in Burgenstock, the Iranian government said on Sunday. The Tehran further informed that separate consultations will be held with the Pakistani side as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

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"A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway. Separate consultations with the Pakistani side are also scheduled as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum," Iran government said in a post on X.

Quadrilateral Talks to Follow

According to the Iranian government, Tehran and Washington are set to participate in quadrilateral talks in the afternoon with representatives of Qatar and Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Iran government said, "A four-party meeting involving Iran, the United States, Qatar and Pakistan will follow. Baghaei said the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum, signed on June 18, will not be re-signed; discussions will focus on implementation and follow-up mechanisms."

Iran, Swiss FMs Hold Bilateral Meeting

Iran further said that the Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland late last night and that the Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi held a bilateral meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation's first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

US and Iranian Delegations Arrive

Talks between Iran and the US are set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock. Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today."

Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency. The IRGC Navy is also not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice. (ANI)