The UAE condemned terrorist plots thwarted by Morocco, which arrested 10 members of an ISIL-linked cell. The UAE affirmed its solidarity, praising Moroccan security forces for foiling attacks designed to undermine public order and safety.

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist plots recently thwarted by Moroccan security forces, affirming its "complete solidarity" with the nation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs of the UAE released an official statement from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in which he strongly denounced the plans, which were designed to seriously undermine public order and threaten the safety of individuals and property.

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Morocco on Monday said that it arrested 10 members of a cell linked to the ISIL affiliate in Sahel Province (ISSP), foiling a planned attack, according to Al Jazeera.

UAE Denounces 'Daesh'-Linked Plots

The UAE foreign ministry statement read, "His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plots that were thwarted in the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco."

According to the statement, these plots involved logistical coordination with a branch of the "Daesh" terrorist organisation operating in the Sahel region. "These plots aimed to seriously undermine public order and the safety of individuals and property, and were coordinated with logistical support from a branch of the terrorist "Daesh" organization in the Sahel region," it added.

Full Solidarity and Call for Cooperation

In his message of support, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering backing of all measures taken by Morocco to safeguard its national security and stability, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, and protect its national achievements. He further commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Moroccan security services, which were instrumental in successfully thwarting the plots and identifying those involved.

' "His Highness affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, standing by its side in all measures it takes to protect its security and stability, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, and safeguard its national achievements. He praised the efficiency and vigilance of the Moroccan security services, which succeeded in thwarting these plots and uncovering their members," the statement read.

Emphasising the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, the Deputy PM highlighted the necessity of enhanced regional and international cooperation to confront and address threats that jeopardise the stability of nations.

"His Highness stressed the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, and everything that threatens the security and stability of countries. He emphasized the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to confront these threats and address them," the statement added.

Abdullah bin Zayed Condemns Foiled Terrorist Plots in Morocco and Reaffirms the UAE's Full Solidarity with the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/kr321jXzwA — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) July 6, 2026

Details of the Foiled Attack Emerge

Citing the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations, Morocco's chief agency responsible for counterterrorism operations, Al Jazeera reported that raids across several Moroccan cities had found bladed weapons, military-style clothing, bomb-making instructions, digital material and chemicals and a car suspected to have been modified to be used for bombing or ramming attacks.

The Bureau also stated that the suspects were seized subsequently. Additionally, a warehouse used by the cell held butane gas cylinders and pressure cookers filled with nails and electrically wired, Al Jazeera reported. It added that the police reflected on the group's plans, stating that they were in "an advanced stage of preparation". (ANI)