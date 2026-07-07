PM Modi holds talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, hailing ties as a 'golden chapter'. He was awarded Indonesia's highest honour. Key deals were inked on defence including Astra missiles and joint development of Sabang port.

'A new golden chapter' in bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held delegation-level talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta follwing an exchange of MoUs and bilateral talks between the two leaders. The Indian delegation included Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among other officials.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underscored the deepening bilateral ties between India and Indonesia, describing the growing partnership as a "new golden chapter" that holds significant promise for the 21st century. Addressing a joint press meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Prime Minister expressed his profound gratitude for the warm hospitality and for being conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, 'Bintang Adipurna'.

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"I would like to first thank my friend, President Prabowo, for the grand welcome," PM Modi said, adding, "I am delighted to be visiting Indonesia upon his kind invitation. This morning, I was accorded the highest honor with utmost grace and respect. This award is for all Indians, the affection of the Indonesian people, and the strong bilateral relations between our two nations."

Reflecting on the evolution of the partnership, the Prime Minister noted that the relationship has gained significant momentum in recent years."In the past years, the relations between India and Indonesia have witnessed new trust, depth, and energy," he stated. Highlighting the 2018 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi remarked that the collaboration is "reaching new heights," with active cooperation across key sectors including development, security, technology, culture, and education.

Indonesia Confers Highest Honour on PM Modi

Prior to this, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced that Indonesia has conferred its highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna' of the Republic of Indonesia' medal of honour upon PM Modi. The Bintang Republik Indonesia (Star of the Republic of Indonesia) is Indonesia's highest order awarded to both civilians and the military for their merits to the republic and the people. It was officially instituted in 1959.

This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.Established in 1959, the "Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna" represents the pinnacle of civilian and military recognition conferred by the Republic of Indonesia. This prestigious decoration is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to safeguarding the integrity, viability, and greatness of the Indonesian nation.

PM Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

Key Bilateral Agreements and Outcomes

PM Modi's visit to Indonesia is expected to have big outcomes, sources told ANI.

In a big endorsement of India's election management model, India will support development of Indonesia specific EVMs.

After the proven success of India's air to air missile power in Operation Sindoor, Indonesia has decided to import Indian Astra missiles, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

To strengthen critical mineral supply chain, India will invest in manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

Indonesia is expanding its Brahmos inventory, India to support Indonesia with more batteries.

India and Indonesia are set to jointly develop Sabang port which overlooks the Strait of Malacca, and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project, as per the sources. (ANI)