Danish FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and EAM S Jaishankar met in New Delhi to strengthen the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on a new joint action plan for 2026-31 and expanded cooperation in technology and defense.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Saturday described India as a key international partner in advancing the global green transition and shaping a sustainable, secure and rule-based world, while expressing confidence in taking the bilateral Green Strategic Partnership to the next level through a new joint action plan. Speaking during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rasmussen said the partnership had emerged as a central pillar of India-Denmark relations, providing a practical framework for cooperation across several sectors.

"I'm so delighted to be back in India, and much have happened in our bilateral relationship since my very first visit as Prime Minister back in 2019, and especially in recent years through this Green Strategic Partnership, which is a central pillar, and also a practical framework for cooperation across sectors," Rasmussen said. He underlined that India was an important partner for Denmark, particularly in addressing global challenges and strengthening international cooperation.

"From my perspective, the Danish perspective, then India is a key international partner, not least in global green transition and in shaping a sustainable, secure, and rule-based world," he said. Referring to Jaishankar's earlier remarks during his visit to Copenhagen, Rasmussen said he agreed with the External Affairs Minister's description of bilateral ties as "a very trusting, very strong, and very open relationship".

The Danish Foreign Minister said the meeting provided an opportunity to assess the progress made during the six years of the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP), align priorities and address outstanding issues. "So, I think today's meeting is a timely opportunity to evaluate the past six years of the GSP and set a foundation for what comes next. I hope we can use this opportunity to align our priorities, address any outstanding questions, and agree on a new joint action plan to pave the way for lifting our partnership to the next level," he said.

Rasmussen also stressed the importance of maintaining a multilateral system rooted in international law, saying it should respond to contemporary challenges and reflect present-day global realities. He said both countries faced an uncertain international environment and highlighted the need for countries and regions to work together to promote stability. "Both our countries want a multilateral system rooted in international law that meets the challenges of today and reflects the world as it is, not as it was 80 years ago," he said.

Earlier in the meeting, Jaishankar said the Green Strategic Partnership gave India-Denmark relations a distinctive character by bringing together Danish capabilities and India's scale and development priorities. He highlighted cooperation in water, renewable energy, power and green shipping, along with collaboration in health, food processing, agriculture and science and technology.

Jaishankar also said Denmark was an important partner in India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, adding that the two countries could expand cooperation in defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education, skills and mobility. He welcomed a larger business presence from both countries and called for greater engagement through existing joint working groups. The External Affairs Minister also expressed hope for a new joint action plan for 2026-31.

Rasmussen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to co-chair the fifth India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. His November 27-28 visit included engagements in Bengaluru on technology, innovation, space, quantum technology and defence. During his Bengaluru visit on Friday, Rasmussen met representatives of Indian research and technology institutions, including the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), quantum technology company QpiAI, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

He also met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge to discuss strengthening cooperation in technology, innovation and talent development. The discussions covered research and development investments, industry-academia partnerships, startup collaboration and joint research in artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology. The meeting also witnessed the launch of the report 'Access to Tech Talent in India: An ICDK Outlook' by Innovation Centre Denmark, which examines opportunities for Danish companies to connect with India's skilled workforce and innovation ecosystem.

Highlighting India's talent pool, Rasmussen said, "You have an enormous talent pool with exactly the skills that Danish companies are looking for. We are not the only ones trying to attract Indian talent. So, we also want to make Denmark an attractive place for skilled Indian professionals to go for work." He described his Bengaluru engagements as interesting and said they had provided a first-hand understanding of areas such as defence and skills that the two countries could pursue further. "So, it is a short visit, but a very fruitful one so far, and I'm looking forward to a constructive meeting," he added. (ANI)