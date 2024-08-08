Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India closes visa centres in violence-hit Bangladesh until further notice

    Due to the unrest in Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure, Indian visa application centers in the country have been closed indefinitely. The online visa application portal also indicates that the service is currently unavailable.
     

    India closes visa centres in violence-hit Bangladesh until further notice anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    Due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, which has led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country, Indian visa application centers in Bangladesh have been closed indefinitely. The online portal for applying for Indian visas now displays a message indicating that the service is currently unavailable due to the situation in Bangladesh.

    After Khurshid, Mani Shankar Aiyar compares India's situation to Bangladesh turmoil; sparks outrage (WATCH)

    "All IVACs will remain closed until further notice due to the unstable situation. The next application date will be communicated via SMS, and applicants are requested to pick up their passports on the next working day," the message read.

    On Wednesday, New Delhi evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh due to the escalating situation in the country.

    India maintains a diplomatic presence in Bangladesh, with its High Commission in Dhaka continuing to operate alongside four additional assistant high commissions located in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna. A team of senior Indian officials remains stationed in the country, ensuring uninterrupted diplomatic relations.

    There are approximately 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, including around 9,000 students. Most of these students have already returned to India in July following an advisory from the Indian government.

    Bangladesh is grappling with a period of intense political turmoil, triggered by the sudden resignation and exit of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The crisis began with demonstrations against job quotas in the civil service but quickly snowballed into a broader movement calling for Hasina's ouster, marking the end of her over two-decade-long tenure in power.

    'End brutal targeting of Hindus': US Congressman Krishnamoorthi's appeal to Bangladesh's interim Govt

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    End brutal targeting of Hindus US Congressman Krishnamoorthi's appeal to Bangladesh's interim Govt snt

    'End brutal targeting of Hindus': US Congressman Krishnamoorthi's appeal to Bangladesh's interim Govt

    Im speaking Kamala Harris' fiery response to pro-Palestine protesters at Detroit rally applauded (WATCH) snt

    'I'm speaking': Kamala Harris' fiery response to pro-Palestine protesters at Detroit rally applauded (WATCH)

    Can happen in India Salman Khurshid faces backlash over Bangladesh unrest remarks, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    'Can happen in India': Salman Khurshid faces backlash over Bangladesh unrest remarks, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Torrential rain leaves at least 45 dead in Yemen, dramatic videos of devastating floods go viral (WATCH) snt

    Torrential rain leaves at least 45 dead in Yemen, dramatic videos of devastating floods go viral (WATCH)

    BSF foils major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at Manikganj border amid unrest (WATCH) snt

    BSF foils major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at Manikganj border amid unrest (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED! RKK

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED!

    Athletics Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's top 5 rivals for Javelin gold scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's top 5 rivals for Javelin gold

    Ex WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away: Know educational background here ATG

    Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Know educational background here

    Want to know Income Tax refund status online? A step-by-step guide to check it gcw

    Want to know Income Tax refund status online? A step-by-step guide to check it

    Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University honorary doctorate Heres what we know vkp

    Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University’s honorary doctorate? Here’s what we know

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon