Concerned over worsening security, attacks on vehicles, and trade disruptions, traders and transporters in Pakistan's Balochistan have formed a joint committee. They are demanding government action and compensation, warning of protests if issues persist.

Traders, transporters and business leaders in Pakistan's Balochistan province have raised concerns over worsening security conditions, attacks on cargo vehicles and growing disruptions to trade and transportation, prompting them to form a joint committee to press their demands before the government, Dawn reported.

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According to the report, the decision was taken during a consultative meeting chaired by Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) President Haji Muhammad Ayub Mariani. The meeting brought together representatives of trade bodies, transport associations, mine owners and other stakeholders, who unanimously agreed to establish a joint committee to address the challenges facing businesses across the province.

Traders Warn of Protests Amid Financial Losses

Participants highlighted the impact of road blockades, attacks on transport vehicles and the burning of goods trucks, saying these incidents have caused significant financial losses and disrupted commercial activities, Dawn reported.

The stakeholders also warned that if authorities fail to provide compensation for losses and improve security arrangements, they may be left with no option but to launch protests.

QCCI President Engages with Prime Minister

Addressing the gathering, Mariani said he had already discussed the situation with Pakistan's prime minister and conveyed the concerns of the business community regarding blocked highways and attacks on transporters in Balochistan.

He said the prime minister had assured him that a high-level delegation would visit the province to help resolve the issues, Dawn reported.

Mariani said the immediate focus would be on reopening major highways and restoring the flow of trade and transportation. He added that if the situation does not improve, all stakeholders would jointly decide on further action, according to Dawn.

Joint Committee to Represent All Stakeholders

"This is an issue affecting the entire province," Mariani said, adding that all stakeholder groups would be represented in the newly formed committee and that the QCCI would extend full support to its efforts, the report said.

The move reflects growing frustration among Balochistan's business community over persistent security concerns and their impact on trade, transport and economic activity in the province. (ANI)