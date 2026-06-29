PM Modi's Seychelles visit saw India hand over a fast patrol vessel, ambulances, and other aid. Both nations signed multiple MoUs to deepen cooperation in health, digital payments (UPI), agriculture, and space, marking 50 years of ties.

In addition to the fast patrol craft and the utility vehicles that were handed over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Seychelles also addressed the infrastructure sector challenges that Seychelles is facing on account of the crisis in West Asia. As part of ongoing cooperation in the health sector, the first tranche of six ambulances to strengthen public health care and emergency medicine services in Seychelles was also handed over.

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Comprehensive Development Assistance and Diplomatic Milestones

The development assistance to Seychelles included the gifting of one Fast Patrol Vessel to the Government of Seychelles, handover of 10 utility vehicles and 5 sets of Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force. Handover of six ambulances to the Government of Seychelles, 500 MT of rice and 8,500 MT of cement. Launch of commemorative logo marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. Virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the Professional and Technical Education Centre. Completion of Refit of PS Zoroaster for Seychelles Coast Guard. Upgradation of a Dornier Aircraft with Glass Cockpit. Seychelles joins the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the MEA statement said.

Strategic Agreements to Deepen Cooperation

Foreign Service and Diplomatic Training

Memorandum of Understanding between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora (MoFAD) of the Republic of Seychelles was signed. The MoU enables institutional cooperation between MoFAD, Seychelles and SSIFS through exchanges, training programmes and capacity building.

Digital Payments Infrastructure

Memorandum of Understanding between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) International Payments Ltd. and Central Bank of Seychelles. The MoU will facilitate the deployment of UPI digital payment infrastruture in Seychlles, and identify avenues for broader collaboration in payments ecosystem.

Affordable Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Agreement between M/s HLL Lifecare Limited and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Seychelles under the Janaushadhi Scheme, as per the MEA. The Agreement will facilitate the export of affordable generic medicines and medical supplies from India to Seychelles under the Janaushadhi Scheme.

Agriculture and Research

Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Republic of India and the Agriculture Department, Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy, Republic of Seychelles for Cooperation in Agriculture Research and Education and Work Plan for 2026-2031. The MoU and the Work Plan aim to develop, promote and accelerate close collaboration between ICAR and Seychelles Agriculture Department in areas of joint research, training and technical study.

Legal and Security Framework

Extradition Treaty between the Republic of India and the Republic of Seychelles. The Treaty aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating transnational crime and enhancing the legal framework for extradition of fugitives between the two countries, the statement said.

Maritime Sector Cooperation

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation of the Republic of Seychelles and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of the Republic of India on the Recognition of Training and Certification of Seafarers for Service on Seychelles Flagged Vessels. The MoU facilitates recognition of Indian seafarers' training and certification for service on Seychelles-flagged vessels.

Economic and Infrastructure Development

Umbrella Line of Credit Agreement between the Government of Seychelles and Export-Import Bank of India. The Agreement aims to support implementation of projects under the Special Economic Package (SEP), announced during the visit of President Herminie in February 2026, aimed at advancing priority infrastructure and development initiatives in Seychelles.

Space Exploration and Technology

Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Seychelles on Cooperation in the Exploration and Uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes. The MoU is aimed at strengthening collaboration in satellite applications, space technology and capacity building.

Healthcare Infrastructure Development

Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Seychelles on Preliminary Preparations for the New Seychelles National Hospital. The MoU establishes a framework for for bilateral cooperation for development of the new Seychelles National Hospital, as per the statement.

As India and Seychelles celebrate 50th year of bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie launched a special logo symbolizing the enduring partnership between the two countries. (ANI)