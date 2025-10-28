An Indian delegation led by Secretary (West) Sibi George held the 8th Foreign Office Consultations in Minsk with Belarus's Deputy FM Evgeny Shestakov, reviewing bilateral relations, including political, economic, and cultural matters.

India-Belarus Hold 8th Foreign Office Consultations

An Indian delegation led by Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George visited Minsk on October 27-28, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. During the visit, the eighth round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Belarus led by Secretary (West) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Evgeny Shestakov were held.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education, and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement said. It was agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time.

High-Level Engagements in Minsk

Secretary (West) also paid a courtesy call on Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. During the visit, Secretary (West) addressed the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, expressing India's views on pressing regional, and global issues.

"The 8th round of India-Belarus Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Evgeny Shestakov was held in Minsk. Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a post on X.

Deep-Rooted Bilateral Relations

As per the MEA, the 7th round of FOCs was held in August 2022 in New Delhi.

The two countries have signed a number of Agreements/MoUs on various subjects, including trade and economic cooperation, culture, education, media and sports, tourism, science & technology, agriculture, textiles, Avoidance of Double Taxation, Promotion and Protection of Investments, and defence and technical cooperation.

India's relations with Belarus have been traditionally warm and cordial. MEA noted that India was one of the first countries to recognise Belarus as an independent country in 1991. Formal diplomatic relations were established, and the Indian diplomatic mission was opened in Minsk in 1992- with the first Resident Ambassador joining in January 1993 - followed by the opening of the Belarusian Embassy in New Delhi in 1998. (ANI)