The India-Australia Rooftop Solar Training Academy has begun training its first cohort at PDEU, Gandhinagar. The initiative, supported by Australia and ReNew, aims to train 2,000 technicians to support India's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Building a Skilled Green Workforce According to a joint press release issued by the Australian Government and ReNew on Tuesday, the Academy is supported by Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water and ReNew, India's leading renewable energy company. It aims to build a skilled and inclusive workforce to support India's rapidly expanding rooftop solar sector. Operating through a hub-and-spoke model, the Academy will train 2,000 rooftop solar technicians and helpers during its first two years, with a strong focus on increasing the participation of women and youth in the clean energy workforce. Key Partner Contributions The initiative draws on Australia's expertise in rooftop solar deployment and vocational training and is intended to support India's flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by strengthening the skilled workforce needed to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across the country. ReNew will provide industry expertise, curriculum inputs, project management support and workforce to ensure the training remains aligned with industry requirements. The Australian Government is supporting the development of a rooftop solar training curriculum aligned with Australian standards, which will be piloted through the Academy. Leadership on the Clean Energy Transition The inaugural programme was attended by representatives from the Australian Government, ReNew, Pandit Deendayal Energy University and the Skills Council for Green Jobs, the project's implementation partner. PDEU will serve as the Academy's hub institution, delivering training in partnership with the Skills Council for Green Jobs. Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said, "Our Prime Ministers agreed in 2024 that we should jointly deliver a new solar rooftop academy. Today we are fulfilling their decision, and delivering on that promise. I underline Australia's seriousness in committing to more in the Australia-India corridor, as we did in the context of PM Modi's recent visit to Australia, and delivering on those commitments. I also take this opportunity to wish the first cohort of trainees well in their studies, and for their futures." Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder and Chairperson, Sustainability, ReNew, said, "India's clean energy transition will be driven not only by technology and investment, but also by a skilled workforce. The India-Australia Rooftop Solar Training Academy is an important step towards building that talent pipeline. ReNew is proud to support this initiative, which will equip young people and women with industry-relevant skills for the growing rooftop solar sector while contributing to India's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the broader India-Australia renewable energy partnership." Professor Sundar Manoharan, Director General of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, said, "In advocating the energy transition towards net-zero compliance, PDEU has traversed a remarkable journey--from establishing a 1 MW solar power plant to setting up a 45 MW Solar PV manufacturing line, integrating rooftop solar energy storage solutions, and launching the Rooftop Solar Training Academy. This milestone reflects PDEU's unwavering commitment to advancing the Hon'ble Prime Minister's shared vision of accelerating clean energy adoption, building a skilled green workforce, and fostering sustainable development." Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation The press release noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia on July 9, the two leaders welcomed progress under the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership, including the establishment and operationalisation of the India-Australia Rooftop Solar Training Academy. It added that the Academy is a practical demonstration of expanding clean energy cooperation between India and Australia and supports both countries' commitment to accelerating the energy transition while creating new opportunities for workers and communities. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The first cohort of technicians has commenced training at the India-Australia Rooftop Solar Training Academy at Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Gandhinagar, marking a key milestone in the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership announced by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese in November 2024.According to a joint press release issued by the Australian Government and ReNew on Tuesday, the Academy is supported by Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water and ReNew, India's leading renewable energy company. It aims to build a skilled and inclusive workforce to support India's rapidly expanding rooftop solar sector. Operating through a hub-and-spoke model, the Academy will train 2,000 rooftop solar technicians and helpers during its first two years, with a strong focus on increasing the participation of women and youth in the clean energy workforce.The initiative draws on Australia's expertise in rooftop solar deployment and vocational training and is intended to support India's flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by strengthening the skilled workforce needed to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across the country. ReNew will provide industry expertise, curriculum inputs, project management support and workforce to ensure the training remains aligned with industry requirements. The Australian Government is supporting the development of a rooftop solar training curriculum aligned with Australian standards, which will be piloted through the Academy.The inaugural programme was attended by representatives from the Australian Government, ReNew, Pandit Deendayal Energy University and the Skills Council for Green Jobs, the project's implementation partner. PDEU will serve as the Academy's hub institution, delivering training in partnership with the Skills Council for Green Jobs. Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said, "Our Prime Ministers agreed in 2024 that we should jointly deliver a new solar rooftop academy. Today we are fulfilling their decision, and delivering on that promise. I underline Australia's seriousness in committing to more in the Australia-India corridor, as we did in the context of PM Modi's recent visit to Australia, and delivering on those commitments. I also take this opportunity to wish the first cohort of trainees well in their studies, and for their futures." Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder and Chairperson, Sustainability, ReNew, said, "India's clean energy transition will be driven not only by technology and investment, but also by a skilled workforce. The India-Australia Rooftop Solar Training Academy is an important step towards building that talent pipeline. ReNew is proud to support this initiative, which will equip young people and women with industry-relevant skills for the growing rooftop solar sector while contributing to India's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the broader India-Australia renewable energy partnership." Professor Sundar Manoharan, Director General of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, said, "In advocating the energy transition towards net-zero compliance, PDEU has traversed a remarkable journey--from establishing a 1 MW solar power plant to setting up a 45 MW Solar PV manufacturing line, integrating rooftop solar energy storage solutions, and launching the Rooftop Solar Training Academy. This milestone reflects PDEU's unwavering commitment to advancing the Hon'ble Prime Minister's shared vision of accelerating clean energy adoption, building a skilled green workforce, and fostering sustainable development."The press release noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia on July 9, the two leaders welcomed progress under the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership, including the establishment and operationalisation of the India-Australia Rooftop Solar Training Academy. It added that the Academy is a practical demonstration of expanding clean energy cooperation between India and Australia and supports both countries' commitment to accelerating the energy transition while creating new opportunities for workers and communities. (ANI)