PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese held a summit in Melbourne, expanding their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The visit yielded 18 outcomes, accelerating cooperation in defence, energy, technology, and trade via the CECA agreement.

PM Modi Hails 'Unparalleled Outcomes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday, marking a significant expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The visit resulted in 18 landmark outcomes, reinforcing ties across defense, energy, critical technology, and trade.

In a post on X, PM Modi on Thursday hailed the wide-ranging discussions held with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, which he noted resulted in "unparalleled outcomes" across multiple sectors.

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PM Modi reflected on the decision to accelerate the landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and stated that the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of cooperation between the two nations. "Held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Albanese in Melbourne this afternoon. The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of our cooperation. We have now decided to accelerate work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, with unprecedented progress over the past few years," he wrote.

"We talked about how to add more vigour to trade and investment linkages. The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) will be balanced, ambitious and beneficial for both countries," he added.

Held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Albanese in Melbourne this afternoon. The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of our cooperation. We have now decided to accelerate work on the Comprehensive Economic… pic.twitter.com/484H9hi6Pf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026

The Prime Minister further highlighted that the high-level talks achieved significant momentum across critical sectors, including renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology, and education. "Today's talks have unparalleled outcomes in areas such as renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology, education and more. Another highlight is the issuing of an important declaration to strengthen defence and security cooperation. Equally noteworthy is our discussions to work closely in shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance," he wrote.

Today’s talks have unparalleled outcomes in areas such as renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology, education and more. Another highlight is the issuing of an important declaration to strengthen defence and security cooperation. Equally… pic.twitter.com/hOeTANEp1W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026

MEA Details Landmark Agreements

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs also shed light on the landmark conclusions from the bilateral talks between the two leaders and noted that it led to the "strengthening of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership"!

Highlighting the details from the meeting, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "Prime Minister @narendramodi held the 3rd Annual Summit with Prime Minister @AlboMP. The two leaders reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation, culture, sports and people-to-people ties."

"They also exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Following the Annual Summit, PM @narendramodi and PM @AlboMP adopted the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation. The Declaration provides a comprehensive framework for enhanced bilateral cooperation across defence, maritime domain awareness, counter-terrorism, combating trans-national organized crimes, critical minerals, defence industry partnerships, exchange of defence personnel and regional security, underscoring the growing strategic convergence between India and Australia," he added.

He further noted that the "Summit witnessed finalization of several MoUs in areas including defence, maritime security, energy including nuclear, critical technology, education, skilling among others."

Strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! Prime Minister @narendramodi held the 3rd Annual Summit with Prime Minister @AlboMP. The two leaders reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment,… pic.twitter.com/sUaZ8WwhRO — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 9, 2026

18 Major Outcomes Spanning Key Sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia from July 8-10 culminated in 18 major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the outcomes include the adoption of a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, an India-Australia Joint Statement on Energy Security, and an administrative arrangement under the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement, alongside a series of agreements in education, skills development, research, innovation and heritage conservation. (ANI)