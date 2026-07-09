PM Modi reaffirmed the India-Australia partnership during his visit, which resulted in 18 major outcomes. These include agreements on defence, maritime security, energy (including uranium supply), and technology, expanding the bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) reaffirmed the partnership between India and Australia during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor of Victoria Margaret Gardner. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs reflected on the ceremonial welcome accorded to the PM at the Government House in Melbourne and reiterated the "enduring strength" of the partnership between the two nations. "Prime Minister @narendramodi received a ceremonial welcome at Government House, Victoria, in the presence of Prime Minister @AlboMP and Governor of Victoria, Professor Margaret Gardner AC, reaffirming the enduring strength of the India-Australia partnership," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote. Prime Minister @narendramodi received a ceremonial welcome at Government House, Victoria, in the presence of Prime Minister @AlboMP and Governor of Victoria, Professor Margaret Gardner AC, reaffirming the enduring strength of the India–Australia partnership. 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/RR2XnK2X53 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 9, 2026

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Partnership Expanded with 18 Major Outcomes

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia from July 8-10 culminated in 18 major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the outcomes include the adoption of a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, an India-Australia Joint Statement on Energy Security, and an administrative arrangement under the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement, alongside a series of agreements in education, skills development, research, innovation and heritage conservation.

Defence and Maritime Security

The Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation aims to advance defence industrial collaboration and joint innovation ecosystems, promote information sharing, and deepen cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

The Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap seeks to enhance information sharing, capability development and operational coordination while strengthening cooperation in HADR, pollution response and search and rescue operations.

Energy and Nuclear Cooperation

The two countries also issued a Joint Statement on Energy Security, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening energy security, recognising India's role as an important supplier of liquid fuels and downstream energy products to Australia, and supporting the continued flow of energy products between the two countries.

An administrative arrangement under the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement will enable the supply of Australian uranium to India, diversify India's energy sources and strengthen its energy security.

Strategic and Educational Initiatives

Among the strategic initiatives, India and Australia launched the Australia-India Partnership for Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity, resilient supply chains and emerging technologies.

An MoU was also signed between the Indian Coast Guard and Australia's Maritime Border Command to enhance coordinated coastal surveillance, maritime domain awareness and maritime law enforcement.

Australia further invited an Indian military instructor to join the Australian Defence College for 2028-29, aimed at strengthening professional military engagement and knowledge exchange.

Both sides operationalised the Rooftop Solar Training Academy at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar, to train 2,000 women and youth as solar technicians under India's clean energy programme. (ANI)