Business leaders hailed PM Modi's address at the Australia CEO Forum, praising the highlighted opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, critical minerals, manufacturing, and tourism, and lauding the honest intent to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Business leaders on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Australia CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships, saying it highlighted the vast opportunities for India-Australia collaboration in clean energy, critical minerals, manufacturing and tourism.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Business Leaders Laud Cooperation Prospects

Speaking to ANI, Amore Advisory Founder Anil Advaney said the Prime Minister's remarks reflected both honesty and a shared determination to deepen bilateral cooperation. "Everything was so honest that it was resonating in my heart that we have a long way to go, and there's intent that we can do a lot together in both the corridors," Advaney said.

He said he is associated with the OMEX group in India and works to facilitate investment opportunities between the two countries. "I am tied up with a group called OMEX in India, and that is one of the ways to collaborate and have investments in India in projects that are sponsored and supported by the DDA. Here as well, when people want to invest, I am with the centre and able to help them understand both the corridors and take it forward from there," he said.

Highlighting sectors with significant growth potential, Advaney added, "We have a lot of opportunity in critical minerals, clean energy, and green gas, as...spoke about. Manufacturing is the key thing."

Tourism Opportunities Highlighted

Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC) Managing Director Peter Shelley also welcomed the Prime Minister's address, saying it reinforced the growing opportunities in tourism between the two countries. Speaking to ANI, "The biggest takeaway is the opportunity for Australia and India, especially in the area of tourism, and we're really looking forward to building on the firm base that we already have."

"It is going to increase the number of people coming to Australia. We love that and are really excited about it. We also love the shared culture we have and the sporting competition around cricket and all that sort of thing. So, I think we just keep building on all of that, build the relationships, and build the opportunity for tourism flows both ways between Australia and India," he added.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the Australia CEO Forum earlier in the day, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in clean energy, nuclear partnerships, critical minerals, manufacturing and investment as the two countries seek to expand their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)