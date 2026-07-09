Five bodies recovered in Gwadar, Balochistan, are identified as previously missing men. Rights activists allege they were victims of custodial killings by Pakistani forces, citing signs of torture and contradicting the military's claims.

Five bodies recovered from the Panwan area of Jiwani in Gwadar district have been identified as men who had earlier been reported missing, prompting fresh scrutiny of Pakistan's security operations in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, residents stated that the bodies allegedly showed signs of torture. Among those identified was Chakar Gulab, a resident of Bil Negor in Kech district, whose family had reportedly been searching for him since he allegedly disappeared around two years ago after being taken into custody by Pakistani forces.

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Disputed Military Account

The discovery comes shortly after the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistan Coast Guard camp in Panwan through its Majeed Brigade. Following the assault, the Pakistani military announced that several militants had been killed during subsequent security operations in the area. However, residents and rights activists have disputed that account, alleging the deceased had already been in state custody before the operation. Similar allegations have surfaced repeatedly in previous cases across Balochistan, where families claimed missing persons were later presented as militants killed in encounters.

Two Fishermen Identified Among Deceased

Separately, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated that two fishermen from Jiwani, Piri Asa and Shah Bakhsh Umar, were also among the recovered bodies. The organisation alleged that both men were detained during separate nighttime raids on their homes on January 6 and 7, 2026, and remained missing for nearly six months before their bodies were found, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. According to the committee, the bodies bore visible signs of torture. It claimed Piri Asa had injuries indicating severe physical abuse, while Shah Bakhsh Umar reportedly suffered extensive facial injuries and wounds that, according to the organisation, suggested prolonged mistreatment. The group described the deaths as part of what it considers an ongoing pattern of enforced disappearances followed by alleged custodial killings in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)