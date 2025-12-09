Indian MEA's Additional Secretary Munu Mahawar met with Nepal's PM and Home Minister, discussing bilateral ties. He reviewed India-assisted projects and assured support for the 2026 elections and Jajarkot earthquake reconstruction.

Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary of India's Ministry of External Affairs met with Interim Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki at her office on Tuesday. The senior Indian official discussed about various aspects of Nepal-India relations, the PMO announced.

Mahawar arrived Kathmandu on Sunday to take update on the progress of India assisted projects in Nepal along with the preparations for the election scheduled for March 2026. During the meeting with the Prime Minister the senior Indian official committed support while promising continued support in other fronts as well.

Cooperation on Security and Disaster Relief

Earlier, during a meeting with Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Mahawar had pledged India's support in providing necessary resources and security arrangements for the elections.

Mahawar, who is visiting Nepal, arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday. He also assured assistance in the reconstruction of Jajarkot following the earthquake and in restoring and managing other structures damaged by disasters, according to the Home Minister's Secretariat.

During his visit, Mahawar extended an invitation to Minister Aryal for an official visit to India at a mutually convenient time.

Home Minister Aryal requested acceleration of work on the dry port under construction at Dodhara-Chandani in Kanchanpur. He also highlighted the need for both countries to strengthen the capacity of border security agencies, enhance information sharing, and effectively control cross-border crimes, theft, smuggling, and other illicit activities.

Celebrating Shared Cultural Heritage

Senior Indian official Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, India on Monday evening attended the 3rd India-Nepal Cultural festival in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha.

The third edition of the cultural festival organized by the Embassy of India in Nepal, in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust and Lumbini Buddhist University, focused on Buddhism.

"Our two countries share not only close civilizational and cultural ties but also a shared reverence for lord Buddha and his teachings. Lord Buddha was born in the sacred city of Lumbini and he delivered his first sermon in Sarnath. His life and journey formed an enduring and unparalleled bond between our two countries that add to the unique relationship between India and Nepal," Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, India said addressing the event. (ANI)