India and Lebanon conducted their inaugural Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, focusing on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, digital infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals, alongside regional and international issues.

Inaugural Bilateral Consultations

India and Lebanon held their first-ever Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Monday, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussing ways to strengthen cooperation across political-security, economic and socio-cultural sectors. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (CPV&OIA) [Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs], Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan and Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

"The first India-Lebanon Foreign Office Consultations was held at New Delhi today, co-chaired by Secretary (CPV&OIA), Ambassador @ranganathan_sr and Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Lebanon.The meeting reviewed the entire gamut of India-Lebanon bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen it across political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars," Jaiswal said in his post.

Key Priorities and Regional Discussions

The first India-Lebanon Foreign Office Consultations was held at New Delhi today, co-chaired by Secretary (CPV&OIA), Ambassador @ranganathan_sr and Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Lebanon. The meeting reviewed the entire gamut of India-Lebanon bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen it across political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars. They identified cooperation in trade & investment, digital public infrastructure and pharmaceuticals, as priorities. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest. @mofalebanon1 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 9, 2026

Both sides identified cooperation in trade and investment, digital public infrastructure and pharmaceuticals as priorities. "They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest," Jaiswal said.

Previous Diplomatic Engagements

The consultations come as Secretary Ranganathan earlier undertook an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16 to 21. During her visit to Lebanon on August 21, the Indian Embassy in Beirut gave accounts of her engagements. The Indian Embassy in Beirut had said in a post on X that the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, received Ranganathan upon her arrival in Beirut.

In another post, the embassy said, "@SecretaryCPVOIA H.E. Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Amb. Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lebanon today. They reviewed the entire gamut of India–Lebanon bilateral relationship and exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation across areas of mutual interest. They also discussed the evolving situation in the region."

The embassy further said that Ranganathan called on Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. The embassy had said in a post on X, "Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan called on H.E. Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon. They had fruitful discussions on India–Lebanon relations, building on the strong platform of bilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest." (ANI)

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