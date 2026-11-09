The 31st Conference of Parties (COP31) has officially commenced in Antalya, Turkey. World leaders and stakeholders are convening to accelerate global climate implementation, finance, and adaptation strategies through November 20, 2026.

COP31 Commences in Antalya

The 31st Conference of Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) began in the Turkish riveria resort town of Antalya on the Mediterranean Sea, with efforts to make the globe's premier climate summit a 'COP of implementation'. "The climate crisis is a double injustice. Between countries: those who have contributed the least to it are the hardest hit. Between generations: what we emit today will be paid for by our grandchildren. I’m heading to #COP31 with an urgent call for more #ClimateAction," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres posted on X a day ahead of the summit.

The summit will be held from November 9-20, 2026. Türkiye will host the summit as it holds the COP Presidency, while Australia will serve as President for Negotiations. "As the host country, Türkiye will work together with the Parties and stakeholders around the world to contribute constructively to the global climate agenda. Türkiye's COP31 Presidency has been entrusted to Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, by presidential circular," noted the official website of COP31.

Negotiation Tracks and Objectives

"Several key tracks are up for negotiation this year, from adaptation and mitigation to just transition and finance. Beyond the formal negotiations, the Presidency-led Action Agenda also covers significant themes, including the proposed global electrification target of “35 by 2035,”" the website of Delhi-based climate think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) stated.

According to the COP31 website, the summit this year, "Building on the foundations of previous COPs — in particular COP30 in Belém —... aims to advance dialogue, strengthen consensus and accelerate implementation." The three main tracks that will be followed, aim to turn the commitments made at previous sessions into concrete implementation. These include -Emission targets and implementation — Countries delivering on their strengthened Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement -Climate finance — Delivering the new collective quantified finance goal set at COP29 to developing countries -Adaptation and resilience — Strengthening the resilience of vulnerable countries and communities against climate risks.

Historical Context of UNFCCC Summits

It was at the UNFCCC COP21 in Paris in December 2015 that the Paris Agreement was signed, aiming to limit the global average temperature increase to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to limit the increase even further to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The decade from 2015 to 2025 is officially the hottest 11-year period on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The UNFCCC is one of three conventions that came about as a result of the landmark Rio Earth Summit in 1992. The other two include the Convention of Biodiversity and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). (ANI)

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