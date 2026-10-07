Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue and the first India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue in Paris to strengthen bilateral cooperation and supply chain resilience.

India-France Strategic Dialogues

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and the Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Martin Briens, on Tuesday, co-chaired the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue and convened the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue in Paris, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Alongside the two specialised bilateral forums, both officials held comprehensive diplomatic consultations to review the entire spectrum of India-France bilateral relations and exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sharing details of the high-level engagements on social media platform X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the space dialogue focused on deepening institutional and industrial ties between the two countries. "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri, along with Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Martin Briens, co-chaired the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue earlier today in Paris. The two sides: Reviewed progress in the wide-ranging ongoing bilateral space cooperation, including between ISRO and CNES. Discussed avenues for furthering strategic space cooperation and pathways to facilitate commercial space collaboration between the two space industrial ecosystems. Exchanged views on multilateral space matters," Jaiswal wrote.

Economic Security and Critical Technologies

In parallel, the Indian Embassy in France confirmed that the two sides held the maiden session of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue, a new institutional mechanism aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience and accelerating joint development in emerging domains.

"Today, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired, with Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Mr Martin Briens, the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue, as well as the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue. The two sides also held bilateral talks, reviewing the entire range of relations between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest," the mission shared on X.

The discussions are expected to deepen cooperation between the two countries in space, critical technologies and economic security, particularly in strengthening resilient supply chains. (ANI)

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