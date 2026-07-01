Renewables Norway CEO Bard Vegar Solhjell hails India as a key strategic partner and clean tech powerhouse. He identifies hydropower, offshore wind, and carbon capture as key areas for bilateral cooperation to help India meet its ambitious climate goals.

India's rapidly growing economy and ambitious climate targets have positioned it as a central pillar of the global shift toward clean energy, presenting immense opportunities for European collaboration, according to Bard Vegar Solhjell, CEO of Renewables Norway (Fornybar Norge).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the former Norwegian Minister of Education and Minister of Environment outlined a vision where India is no longer viewed merely as a developing market, but as a critical strategic partner and a powerhouse in global clean technology manufacturing. "India is hugely important in the energy transition. That's why we are here," Solhjell stated, emphasising that India's role carries immense commercial and strategic weight for Norwegian firms. "If you are able to reach your very ambitious goals... it could be the most important thing for the global climate."

Key Areas for Collaboration

Solhjell identified three primary sectors where Norwegian expertise aligns perfectly with India's evolving grid infrastructure requirements. On areas with the greatest potential for bilateral cooperation, Solhjell identified hydropower, offshore wind and carbon capture and storage as key sectors.

Hydropower and Storage

Highlighting Norway's century-long history with hydro, which provides roughly 90% of its electricity, Solhjell noted that India's aggressive expansion of variable solar and wind power creates an urgent need for storage. "We have a hundred years of history of hydro. It's 90 per cent of our electricity. We're among the biggest producers in Europe. You are now doing quite a lot on pump storage because you need more storage capacity with your variable sources like wind and solar. I think it's an area where we can have common ground," he said.

Offshore Wind

While still in its infancy for both nations, Solhjell described it as a vital future alternative. While onshore wind and solar remain cheaper today, offshore wind will become essential as long-term energy demands soar, provided the two nations can collaborate to advance technology and lower capital costs. He said, "It's an early stage both for India and for Norway. In the future, we will need a lot more energy. Now solar and onshore wind are cheaper, but in the future offshore wind could be a very important alternative if we can get the technology right and get costs down."

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)

Pointing to Norway's two flagship commercial-scale facilities in cement and waste management, Solhjell noted that insights from his visit highlighted how deeply relevant CCS technology will be for decoupling India's heavy industrial growth from carbon emissions. "We have two big facilities now in Norway, one on waste management and one on cement. I think I've learned here how important this might also be for India. So that's a third option," he said.

India's Strategic Importance and Market Opportunity

"First of all, of course, it's a big market opportunity. Several Norwegian companies are already here. It's interesting in terms of solar, offshore wind, hydro, and probably also in other ways. India is strategically important because you are a leader in the global energy transition and also now a manufacturer of products such as batteries and solar components. So I think for Europeans, you're also interesting in that way," he added.

PM Modi's Visit as a Catalyst

According to Solhjell, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Norway from May 18-19 acted as a massive catalyst, igniting a wave of corporate curiosity across the entire Nordic region. "Prime Minister Modi's visit to Norway is a big news story, not only in Norway but throughout the Nordics. I think it really boosted interest in India," Solhjell observed.

He added that the visit pushed many Norwegian firms from "vague interest" to actively researching entry strategies into the Indian market. He added, "I also saw that other companies went from vague interest to actually looking into India. It's important to understand how big and strong the drive to electrification and to more renewables is here in India and how much of a market opportunity that is for Norwegian renewable companies. That's also a story we are eager to tell back in Norway."

Highlighting India's global significance, Solhjell said, "India is regionally important but also now globally important. India has the strongest economic growth of all big countries in the world. If you are able to reach your very ambitious goals, and energy becomes more dominated by renewables, it could be the most important thing for the global climate."

He further said, "How India plays out its energy policy will not only be important for India, but it will be important for the global climate. You will be a manufacturer for other countries, and it will be important for global energy security."

A Partnership of Equals

Rejecting the outdated narrative that Western nations must simply hand down technology to developing economies, Solhjell advocated for a peer-to-peer partnership model based on mutual strengths. He said, "I don't think India is any less developed now in terms of technology than many European countries, rather the opposite, to be honest. So maybe we should think more about partnerships where we are strong in some areas, you are very strong in other areas, and where capital and competence go both ways."

With India emerging as a major manufacturing hub for critical components like batteries and solar modules, Solhjell pointed out that European countries are looking to India to diversify supply chains. Furthermore, he noted that ongoing geopolitical fractures--such as the conflict in Ukraine and instability in West Asia--have only accelerated this drive, turning renewable energy from a purely environmental goal into a vital element of national security and energy independence.

He said, "Most of all, it has become more urgent because energy independence and energy security have become much more important. Right now, I think the drive and the urgency are the stronger forces. We see that in renewable growth, both in Europe and India, and it will lead to a faster transition because we need it." (ANI)