Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! North Korea's Kim Jong Un executes 30 govt officials for failing to prevent deadly floods: Report

    In a chilling revelation from the enigmatic realm of North Korea, reports suggest that Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of up to thirty high-ranking officials as a punitive response to the failure of these officials to mitigate the effects of the calamitous floods that ravaged the nation over the summer.

    SHOCKING! North Korea's Kim Jong Un executes 30 govt officials for failing to prevent deadly floods: Report shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    In a chilling revelation from the enigmatic realm of North Korea, reports suggest that Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of up to thirty high-ranking officials. The drastic measures, allegedly implemented last month, come as a punitive response to the failure of these officials to mitigate the effects of the calamitous floods that ravaged the nation over the summer.

    According to a dispatch from South Korea’s TV Chosun, an anonymous source disclosed, "Twenty to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month." This staggering account underscores the severe repercussions faced by those deemed responsible for the natural disaster's devastating aftermath.

    Although the opaque nature of North Korean governance precludes independent verification, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) corroborates that Kim Jong Un has mandated a "strict punishment" for the officials implicated in the flood crisis that besieged Chagang Province, situated near the Chinese frontier, in July.

    The torrential downpours in late July inflicted havoc upon more than 4,000 homes, along with numerous public edifices, infrastructure, roads, and railways in the northwestern city of Sinuiju and its adjacent town of Uiju.

    Kim Jong Un has publicly chastised the officials for their dereliction of duty in disaster management, blaming them for the tragic loss of life.

    In a display of North Korea’s entrenched isolationism, the regime has rejected offers of aid from China, Russia, and even South Korea, amidst soaring tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    During a visit to Uiju in early August, Kim Jong Un engaged with flood survivors and deliberated on recovery strategies, further highlighting the dire situation’s impact on the populace.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan SHOCKER! 40-year-old woman teacher shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for refusing marriage proposal snt

    Pakistan SHOCKER! 40-year-old woman teacher shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for refusing marriage proposal

    4 Indians charred to death in multi-vehicle crash on US highway in Texas gcw

    4 Indians charred to death in multi-vehicle crash on US highway in Texas

    Caught on camera: Woman chased, harassed for not wearing Hijab in Germany, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Woman chased, harassed for not wearing Hijab in Germany, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Bangladesh floods: Death toll reaches 71 with thousands still homeless, fears of waterborne diseases loom shk

    Bangladesh floods: Death toll reaches 71 with thousands still homeless, fears of waterborne diseases loom

    China's Exclusive fishing rights in Pakistan: Subservience or strategic subjugation? vkp

    China's Exclusive fishing rights in Pakistan: Subservience or strategic subjugation?

    Recent Stories

    Sundarbans to Bangalore: 6 Indian cities with most animal attacks RKK

    Sundarbans to Bangalore: 6 Indian cities with most animal attacks

    iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details gcw

    iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details

    Indias Best Express Highways: A Guide to Scenic Road Trips anr

    THESE India's express highways will redefine your travel experience

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Marvellous temples of Bappa to visit RTM

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Marvellous temples of Bappa to visit

    Onam 2024 Ponmudi to Kuttanad: 7 places to visit in Kerala during Onam vacation anr

    Ponmudi to Kuttanad: 7 places to visit in Kerala during Onam vacation

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon