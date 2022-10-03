In a first, external affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand from October 5; details here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaishankar will make his first trip to New Zealand. On October 6, he will attend an event in Auckland with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to honour members of the Indian community for their exceptional achievements and contributions.
     

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will visit Australia and New Zealand from October 5 to 11 for meetings to improve India's relations with both countries in crucial trade and security areas.

    The first leg of his visit will begin in New Zealand, where he will meet with his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta in Auckland to discuss and review bilateral relations.

    Jaishankar will be visiting New Zealand for the first time. While in Auckland, he will attend an event with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on October 6 to honour members of the Indian community for their exceptional achievements and contributions. Both leaders will issue "India@75" postage stamps in New Zealand to commemorate and promote "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

    Jaishankar will also meet with several ministers, including community and diversity minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan, New Zealand's first minister of Indian origin. He will also meet with parliamentarians, business leaders, and members of the Indian diaspora, including students.

    Jaishankar will dedicate the newly constructed Indian High Commission building in Wellington.

    He will launch the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery" and a book highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bond with the Sikh community, "Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith."

    Jaishankar will travel to Canberra and Sydney in Australia for the second leg of his trip. He will participate in the Foreign Ministers Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and meet with deputy prime minister and defence minister Richard Marles.

    Jaishankar will be visiting Australia for the second time this year. The first was to attend the Quadrennial Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Melbourne in February.

    Jaishankar will also meet with members of the Australian Navy, the media, and think tanks such as the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

