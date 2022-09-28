Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Extremely sensitive...' US responds after Jaishankar raises visa delay issues

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the visa delay as a crucial issue given its significance for business, technology, family reunions, and education. "There have been issues recently. I've informed Secretary Blinken and his staff of some of these concerns, and I'm optimistic they'll act positively," he said.

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    India has raised the issue of visa delays and barriers to human mobility with the US, and the US has promised to work on it and take action within a few months.

    According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he is 'extremely sensitive' to the issue, and if it's any consolation, this is a challenge that the US faces around the world. "It is largely the result of the pandemic." During Covid, our ability to issue visas plummeted dramatically. This is a self-sustaining branch of the State Department; When Covid struck, visa demand dropped, and the system suffered."

    He stated that the US was rebuilding and had a plan in place when it came to India to address the visa backlog. "You will see that in the coming months." We are focused on these connections, people-to-people ties; we don't want to make it difficult but rather to facilitate it. Please be patient with us."

    Also Read: F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Also Read: Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage: All you need to know

    Also Read: Amidst Ukraine war, Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UNSC

