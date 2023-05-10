Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan's arrest: Pakistan army deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order

    Violent protests have erupted across the country, with thousands of supporters of Imran Khan hitting the roads in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan. They have blocked highways, set vehicles on fire, stormed the residence of military commanders, and damaged properties.  

    First Published May 10, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    The Pakistan Army has been deployed in Pakistan’s Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region to maintain law and order after Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday triggered riots across the country.  According to a notice released by the federal government, the interior ministry made the decision at the Punjab government's request.

    According to the notification, "The province administration will determine the precise numbers of troops/assets, date, and region of deployment in collaboration with the army headquarters." The ministry further said, "The army would assist the district government in reestablishing law, order, and peace."

    Following Imran Khan's arrest on corruption accusations, police in Pakistan detained hundreds of his followers for violence, according to officials on Wednesday, worsening the political situation in the nuclear-armed nation.

    In Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan alone, thousands of Imran Khan supporters have taken to the streets in violent protests that have broken out across the nation. Highways have been blocked, cars have been burned, military officers' homes have been invaded, and buildings have been harmed.  

    According to the Punjab police, the province has detained about 1,000 demonstrators. A police spokesman told AFP that "police teams arrested 945 lawbreakers and miscreants from across the province." The nationwide unrest has already resulted in 130 cops and government workers being hurt.

    According to the police, at least 25 of their cars were burned, and more than 14 government buildings in Punjab were destroyed and plundered. Meanwhile, more than 130 police officers and law enforcement personnel were seriously injured during the violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters.

    On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered the paramilitary Rangers to arrest the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician from the Islamabad High Court's grounds where he had gone to attend a corruption case hearing.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
