'I'm speaking': Kamala Harris' fiery response to pro-Palestine protesters at Detroit rally applauded (WATCH)

Vice President Kamala Harris decisively responded to hecklers who attempted to interrupt her speech at a rally in Detroit on Wednesday, asserting, “I’m speaking.” The incident occurred as Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, addressed a crowd of union members and Democrats, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.

During her address, a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupted, chanting, “We won’t vote for genocide.” Harris, undeterred, responded, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking,” which was met with cheers from the crowd.

Harris highlighted her prosecutorial background, focusing on her experience with sex crimes and financial fraud, to draw a contrast with former President Donald Trump. “I proudly put my record against his any day of the week,” she stated.

Meanwhile, former President Joe Biden, in his first interview since exiting the presidential race, warned that Trump could incite a “bloodbath” if he refuses to concede a loss in the upcoming 2024 election. Biden’s comments underscore the high stakes of the election and the potential for significant unrest.

In a recent poll conducted by NPR, PBS, and Marist, Kamala Harris appears to be pulling ahead of Donald Trump, marking the first time she has taken a lead in the race. The survey, published on Wednesday, shows Harris at 51% of the vote compared to Trump’s 48%. This positive shift comes after the announcement of Tim Walz as her running mate, which has been received favorably.

Harris also holds a substantial lead over Trump on the issue of abortion, with a 15% margin in her favor. However, Trump maintains a six-point advantage on the issue of illegal immigration, indicating that his attacks on Harris's past role as the “border czar” under the Biden administration may be resonating with some voters.

