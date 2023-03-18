Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm Back': Donald Trump writes first Facebook, YouTube posts after ban lifted ahead of 2024 US elections

    The former US President was sanctioned for posting content that the platforms said incited unrest, with YouTube announcing his reinstatement on Friday, two months after Facebook said it was unlocking his account.

    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Former United States President Donald J Trump on Friday (March 17) wrote his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol insurrection.

    Alongside a 12-second video clip that appeared to show him giving his victory speech after winning the 2016 election, Trump said, "I'M BACK" as he exclaimed, "Sorry to keep you waiting -- complicated business."

    The 76-year-old Republican leader, who is running for president again, has been unable to post any content for his 34 million Facebook followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers.

    The platforms benched Trump days after the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when a mob of his supporters seeking to halt the certification of his election defeat to Joe Biden stormed the US Capitol in Washington.

    The former US President was sanctioned for posting content that the platforms said incited unrest, with YouTube announcing his reinstatement on Friday, two months after Facebook said it was unlocking his account.

    The former reality TV personality was impeached for inciting the unrest after falsely accusing the presidential election of being stolen from him for weeks.

    In January this year, social networking giant Meta announced it was reinstating Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram with "new guardrails."

    His Twitter account, which has 87 million followers, was also blocked after the riot, leaving him to communicate through Truth Social, where he has fewer than five million followers.

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump last November, days after he announced a fresh White House run, but he has yet to post.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
