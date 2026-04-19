Despite a 10-day ceasefire, the IDF has released a map of its 'Forward Defence Line' in southern Lebanon. Five divisions continue to operate south of this line, aiming to dismantle Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and secure Israel's northern border.

Following the implementation of a 10-day ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday released a detailed map of the "Forward Defence Line" (also referred to as the Yellow Line). The announcement clarifies the operational zone where Israeli forces remain positioned deep within Lebanese territory. The military confirmed that despite the current truce, which took effect at midnight on April 16, a massive contingent of five divisions and Israeli Navy forces is operating simultaneously south of this line. The IDF stated that the continued presence of these five divisions is essential to "fundamentally change the security reality" along the northern border.

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In a post on X, IDF said, " REVEALED: The Forward Defence Line and the area in which IDF soldiers are operating, following the ceasefire agreement. 5 divisions are operating simultaneously south of the Forward Defence Line in southern Lebanon in order to dismantle Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and to prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel." https://x.com/IDF/status/2045849634438885863

The Israel Defence Forces has issued a detailed operational update outlining its ongoing military posture along the Forward Defence Line in southern Lebanon, stating that multiple divisions are actively engaged in operations aimed at dismantling infrastructure linked to Hezbollah and preventing threats to northern Israel. According to the statement shared by the Israeli military, operations are continuing even after the ceasefire arrangement, with a focus on maintaining what it describes as a buffer zone to safeguard civilian communities in northern Israel. The update highlights the deployment of five divisions operating simultaneously south of the Forward Defence Line in southern Lebanon, targeting what it identifies as terror infrastructure sites.

IDF Details Recent Operations

The reveal comes amid reports of friction in the border region. The IDF noted that it conducted "air and ground attacks" over the last 24 hours against individuals who approached the Yellow Line, characterising such movements as violations of the ceasefire understandings.

In the final 24 hours before the truce, 150+ Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated, including the Bint Jbeil Sector Commander, Ali Rida Abbas. 300+ military infrastructure sites were struck, including launchers and storage facilities. Explosive demolitions of terror structures were reported in Bayada and Nakura as the IDF solidified its grip on the new security zone.

The 'Yellow Line' Defined

The newly published map defines a controlled territory stretching from the Mediterranean coast to the slopes of Mount Hermon. The zone encompasses high-stakes sectors like Bint Jbeil, Nabatieh, and Khiam, with the Litani River and Saluki Valley serving as critical reference points.

Strategic Implications and Official Stance

The establishment of the "Yellow Line" signals that Israel intends to maintain a "locked and loaded" posture regardless of diplomatic truces.

Defence Minister Israel Katz has emphasised that the IDF will continue to use "full force" to protect soldiers within Lebanon if they face threats.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has praised the 10-day ceasefire as a step toward a broader peace agreement.

The IDF's deployment of five divisions suggests that a full withdrawal remains contingent on the total neutralisation of Hezbollah's frontline capabilities. (ANI)