The IDF says its troops eliminated two individuals in northern and southern Gaza who posed an 'immediate threat'. It also carried out a strike in Southern Lebanon against two Hezbollah members who allegedly crossed a line and approached soldiers.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said its troops eliminated two individuals in separate incidents in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, claiming both posed an "immediate threat."

In a statement, the IDF said, " Yesterday (Wednesday), IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who operated in the area of the Yellow Line and approached the troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat." It added, "following the identification and in order to remove the threat, the troops eliminated the terrorist."

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The military said a similar incident occurred in the south, stating, "In the southern Gaza Strip in an additional incident, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat." According to the statement, "In the southern Gaza Strip in an additional incident, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat."

Strike in Southern Lebanon

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its troops and air force carried out a strike in Southern Lebanon after claiming the violation of ceasefire by Hezbollah involving two members crossing the "Forward Defense Line" and approaching the Israeli soldiers.

In a statement, the IDF said the incident took place in the Saluki area in southern Lebanon, where the IDF claimed to detect a potential threat. "Yesterday (Tuesday), IDF soldiers identified in the area of the Saluki in southern Lebanon, two terrorists who violated the ceasefire understandings, crossed the Forward Defense Line and approached the soldiers, posing an immediate threat," said the IDF in an official statement.

The military said that it responded with an airstrike to neutralise the situation and added that operations in the area are ongoing, including efforts targeting Hezbollah-linked infrastructure. "Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat. In addition, IDF soldiers continue to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure to remove threats and locate weapons," the IDF said.

Reaffirming its stance, the IDF said, "will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its troops."

'Forward Defense Line' and Ceasefire Context

Following the implementation of a 10-day ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on April 19 released a detailed map of the "Forward Defense Line" (also referred to as the Yellow Line). The announcement clarifies the operational zone where Israeli forces remain positioned deep within Lebanese territory.

The military confirmed that despite the current truce, which took effect at midnight on April 16, a massive contingent of five divisions and Israeli Navy forces is operating simultaneously south of this line.

The IDF stated that the continued presence of these five divisions is essential to "fundamentally change the security reality" along the northern border. (ANI)