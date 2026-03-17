Israel's IDF has deployed more troops into Lebanon to establish a 'forward defence posture' against Hezbollah. The operation includes targeted ground actions and extensive air strikes in Beirut and Tehran, amid escalating warnings from both sides.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it has deployed additional troops in Lebanon in what it has called efforts to establish a "forward defence posture" to remove threats to the residents of northern Israel against Hezbollah.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said, "Operational Update: Lebanon- Additional IDF troops have been deployed in Lebanon, continuing efforts to establish a forward defense posture in order to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel against Hezbollah's threat."

⭕️ Operational Update: Lebanon Additional IDF troops have been deployed in Lebanon, continuing efforts to establish a forward defense posture in order to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel against Hezbollah’s threat. pic.twitter.com/Q7dOLsT4Bd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026

According to the Jerusalem Post, troops from the 36th Division have begun limited and targeted ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Citing the military, it further reported that the operation is also being conducted with the 91st Division, as forces continue efforts following their previous deployment to establish a forward defence.

IAF Conducts Extensive Strikes

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force shared in a post on X that it conducted "extensive strikes toward infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime throughout Tehran, and toward infrastructures of the Hezbollah terror organization in Beirut."

בטהרן ובביירות במקביל: חיל-האוויר החל כעת בגלי תקיפות נרחבים לעבר תשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני ברחבי טהרן, ולעבר תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בביירות. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 17, 2026

Hezbollah Weapons Facility Located

In the early hours of Tuesday, IDF's International Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani shared visuals from a "weapons storage facility" of Hezbollah located by the IDF.

Justifying the operation in South Lebanon, he said on X , "IDF troops located a Hezbollah weapons storage facility containing dozens of rockets, explosive devices, and guns in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated at the location. This threat is on our border, striking distance from our civilians. This is why we're operating in southern Lebanon."

‼️IDF troops located a Hezbollah weapons storage facility containing dozens of rockets, explosive devices, and guns in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated at the location. This threat is on our border, striking distance from our civilians. This is why we’re… pic.twitter.com/aWtvjrJ6HP — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) March 16, 2026

Conflict Escalates Amid Warnings

The developments come amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf. Earlier, Times of Israel reported that Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem asserted that his organisation was prepared for a "long confrontation" with Israel, as Israeli authorities warned that Lebanon would face an "increasing price" through extensive damage to its national infrastructure.

The conflict intensified on Friday following Hezbollah's decision to target Israel in retaliation for the killing of the Iranian former supreme leader in joint strikes. In his second televised address since the hostilities began, Qassem described the situation as an "existential battle, not a limited or simple battle", adding that his forces have "prepared ourselves for a long confrontation" and that the Israeli military "will be surprised on the battlefield".

Israel Katz, the defence minister of Israel, issued a stern warning following a military assessment, stating that the Lebanese government would be held accountable for failing to disarm the group. According to The Times of Israel, Katz warned that the state would "pay increasing prices through damage to infrastructure and the loss of territory" until military commitments were fulfilled.

Military data cited by The Times of Israel suggests that the IDF has conducted over 1,100 strikes in Lebanon, targeting command centres and "rocket and missile launchers". (ANI)