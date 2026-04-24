The Israel Defense Forces launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, stating it was in retaliation for rocket fire. The attack occurred despite a recent announcement of a three-week ceasefire extension between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday claimed to carry out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting "militant structures", despite the announced ceasefire. In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said, "The Air Force struck military structures in the Khirbet Salam and Tulin areas in southern Lebanon, which were used by the Hezbollah terror organization to advance terror plots against IDF forces and the State of Israel."

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חיל-האוויר תקף מבנים צבאיים במרחבים ח׳רבת סלם ותולין שבדרום לבנון, ששימשו את ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה לקידום מתווי טרור נגד כוחות צה"ל ומדינת ישראל. התקיפות בוצעו בתגובה לשיגור הרקטות שביצע ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה לעבר מרחב שתולה אמש. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) April 24, 2026 The X post further added, "The strikes were carried out in response to the rocket fire launched by the Hezbollah terror organization toward the Shlomi area last night."

Trump Announces Ceasefire Extension

The development was reported despite Trump's claim that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks, following talks with senior officials from both sides. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday (local time), Trump said, "We had a great meeting with the very high officials of Lebanon and the very high officials of Israel, and I think that the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel, over the next couple of weeks, will be coming here."

"They've agreed to an additional three weeks of, I guess, no firing -- ceasefire -- no more firing. Let's see. We hope that happens. It's not going to happen between them, but we still have Hezbollah to think about," he said.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be extended by three weeks, adding that the United States would work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. "The President of the United States, DONALD J. TRUMP, Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, met today with High Ranking Representatives of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office. The Meeting went very well! The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS. I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. It was a Great Honor to be a participant at this very Historic Meeting!," the post read."

Further, US Vice President JD Vance described the extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by three weeks as a significant and historic step, crediting President Donald Trump's direct involvement for making the agreement possible. "I think this is a major, historic moment. We're going to extend the ceasefire for three weeks; that's already in place between Israel and Lebanon. Of course, it would not have happened without the President's direct engagement," he said. (ANI)