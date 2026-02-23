A disturbing video has surfaced online showing two 16-year-old boys allegedly storming into a pool club and launching a brutal knife attack on another teen in Madhya Pradesh.

A disturbing video has surfaced online showing two 16-year-old boys allegedly storming into a pool club and launching a brutal knife attack on another teen in Madhya Pradesh. The chilling footage, which went viral on social media Monday, captures the accused repeatedly stabbing the minor with a knife - reportedly attacking 24 times in under 30 seconds.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident unfolded around 9:15 pm on February 15 at a pool club located on the first floor near Ganesh Chowk in Teela Jamalpura. The violence reportedly stemmed from an old dispute between the teenagers.

Sub-Inspector Mahipal Singh, the investigation officer, said the complainant, a 16-year-old Class 10 student and resident of Gautam Nagar, had gone to the club that evening to watch a pool game. Trouble began when the two accused allegedly arrived, hurled abuses at him, and accused him of acting dominant during the game. They reportedly warned him they would “teach him a lesson.”

When the victim objected to the verbal abuse, the confrontation escalated. The two teens allegedly punched him before pulling out a sharp-edged weapon and attacking him.

The victim used his left hand but suffered severe injuries to his left palm and fingers, below the left elbow, below the right elbow, and on his back. He began bleeding profusely as the assault continued.

Pool club employees Junaid and Arham rushed to intervene and managed to separate the attackers from the injured boy. However, before fleeing the scene, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him if he returned to the pool club.

The injured teenager later informed his father, who rushed him to Hamidia Hospital. He was admitted and underwent surgery and was discharged on February 16.

Following his release, the victim and his father approached Teela Jamalpura Police Station to file a formal complaint. In a shocking twist, the video of the attack was reportedly shared on Instagram by the accused themselves.

Police registered a case on February 16. Since the accused are minors, notices were served in the presence of their parents.

SI Singh confirmed that the assault was the fallout of a prior altercation between the boys. According to police, the injured minor had allegedly assaulted the accused before this incident. All three teenagers involved are 16 years old.