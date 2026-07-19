Vice President CP Radhakrishnan met Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi in New Delhi, reaffirming the India-Tanzania strategic partnership. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, and education, like the IIT Madras campus.

VP Radhakrishnan's Productive Discussions with Zanzibar President

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday held "wide-ranging and productive discussions" with the Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital, reaffirming India-Tanzania partnership and the special relationship India shares with Zanzibar.

In a post on X, sharing the details of the meeting, the Vice President's Office said, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today held wide-ranging and productive discussions with H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi." Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today held wide-ranging and productive discussions with H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting reaffirmed the enduring… pic.twitter.com/pQ9DfuZHaK — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) July 19, 2026

"The meeting reaffirmed the enduring India-Tanzania partnership and the special relationship India shares with Zanzibar, rooted in centuries-old maritime, cultural and people-to-people ties. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, development partnership, tourism, the blue economy, education, technology and multilateral engagement," the post said.

According to the Vice President's Office, Mwinyi expressed his delight at visiting the IIT Madras campus in Chennai and appreciated India's support in establishing the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus, calling it "a landmark initiative in bilateral educational cooperation", as well as India's assistance for water projects, ICCR scholarships and ITEC training programmes.

"The Vice-President reiterated India's commitment to partnering with Tanzania and Zanzibar in advancing shared development aspirations through enhanced cooperation across priority sectors," the Vice President said.

Glimpses from the meeting between Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan and H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan today.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/E0GLezJ6FK — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) July 19, 2026

The Vice President's Office also shared glimpses of the meeting on X, saying, "Glimpses from the meeting between Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan and H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan today."

EAM Jaishankar Aims to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Ali Mwinyi in the national capital, aiming to deepen bilateral ties across key sectors, including digital technology, water infrastructure, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and higher education.

Reviewing the diplomatic engagement on X, the External Affairs Minister termed the dialogue productive, emphasising New Delhi's resolve to bolster developmental alliances with both Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania. He said, "A pleasure to meet Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors."

Focusing on the rapidly evolving educational synergy between the two sides, Jaishankar added, "@IITMZanzibar stands as a shining example of our close partnership and India's enduring commitment to Africa's education and development priorities."

President Mwinyi's Engagements in India

The high-profile meeting aligns with the broader momentum between India and Tanzania as the two democracies accelerate their strategic alliance via technology transfers, institutional growth, and shared capacity-building projects.

President Mwinyi reached the capital city after anchoring trade and academic events in Chennai, where he participated as the Chief Guest at the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Friday.

During his southern India itinerary, the visiting leader strongly advocated for robust academic exchange programmes, pinpointing the IIT Madras Zanzibar operational facility, the premier international outpost for any IIT, as the anchor of this relationship.

On Saturday evening, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal received the African dignitary at the airport. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warmly welcome Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, as he arrives in New Delhi."

The official spokesperson further noted, "The visit follows President Mwinyi's successful engagements in Chennai yesterday, where he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras as the Chief Guest."

Underlining the geopolitical weight of the state visit, Jaiswal added, "The visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership, building on longstanding people-to-people ties and our shared priorities as partners in the Global South."

The ongoing visit will catalyse future-ready pacts in healthcare infrastructure, industrial capacity building, and digital public architecture, positioning the iconic IIT Madras Zanzibar campus as the blueprint for India's geopolitical and educational outreach across the Global South. (ANI)

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