French and Belgian forces conducted a joint operation in the North Sea, intercepting and boarding a Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker. President Macron called it a 'major blow' to Russia's efforts to bypass sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a significant maritime operation in the North Sea targeting the "shadow fleet" used to bypass international restrictions. In a post on X, the French leader revealed that French and Belgian forces conducted a joint operation to intercept a vessel suspected of violating sanctions.

"A major blow to the shadow fleet: in the North Sea, our French Navy helicopters helped last night in the boarding by Belgian forces of an oil tanker under international sanctions. Europeans are determined to cut off the sources of funding for Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine by enforcing sanctions."

Joint Operation in North Sea

The operation referenced by Macron was part of a broader maritime enforcement effort in which Belgian special forces successfully boarded and took control of an oil tanker belonging to the "shadow fleet" utilised by Moscow to bypass international restrictions. The vessel was intercepted in the North Sea during the early hours of Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed the details of the mission, underscoring the strategic importance of disrupting the maritime network Russia uses to "circumvent Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine." In a post on X, the Deputy Prime Minister praised the personnel involved in the high-stakes boarding. "Today, a vessel from Russia's shadow fleet was intercepted in the North Sea," Prevot wrote, expressing his gratitude to the Belgian special forces for their "exceptional professionalism and courage."

Vessel Seized and Escorted

Providing further details on the outcome of the mission, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken stated that the intercepted tanker was "being escorted to the port of Zeebrugge, where it will be seized." (ANI)