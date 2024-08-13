US-India ties among most consequential in world: White House

The White House highlighted the significance of US-India relations, with President Joe Biden viewing the partnership as one of the most important globally. In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned that the US works closely with India on key issues, including the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue).

The White House praised US-India relations on Monday (local time), stating that President Joe Biden considers the partnership between the United States and India to be among the most consequential globally. The statement highlighted that both nations "collaborate closely" on critical issues. In a press briefing on Monday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the US collaborates with India on important priorities, including the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue).

"So look, the president views our relationship, the United States' relationship with India, as one of the most consequential in the world. And so we work closely with India on our most vital priorities, including through the Quad and the US-India initiative on this critical and emerging technology," Jean Pierre said.

"And so we look forward to continuing to expand our critical and critically important partnership and how it's going to benefit the American people. And we want to create a more prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and the world. And so that is going to continue to be our focus as we move forward," she added.

The QUAD alliance, comprising the US, India, Australia, and Japan, is dedicated to fostering a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region through collaborative efforts. The recent QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in Tokyo, attended by top diplomats from the four nations, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, underscored their shared commitment to promoting regional resilience and cooperation.

The leaders reaffirmed their dedication to shared principles and capabilities to uphold and enhance the international order for the benefit of the global community.

"We look forward to India hosting the next Quad Leaders' Summit later this year, and to the United States hosting the next Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in 2025," a joint statement after the meeting held in Tokyo read.



