    'Assassination attempt' on Imran Khan during protest march; ex-Pakistan PM's aide among 4 injured, gunman held

    Initial Pakistani media reports said that Imran had been allegedly shot in the leg following which he was whisked away from the protest march. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary reportedly said that the miscreants shot at Imran Khan with an AK-47. He also said that it was a 'targeted attack'. 

    Pakistan: Firing during Imran Khan's rally, Imran's manager among four hurt AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    In what comes as a shocking incident from Pakistan, a firing has been reported near a container of PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaving as many as 4 to 5 people, including his manager Rashid and Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail injured. The incident has been reported in Wazirabad city of Pakistan's Punjab. 

    According to Pakistan media reports, unknown assailant (s) opened fire in container-mounted truck carrying him in Pakistan's Punjab province. It is reportedly said that former minister and Senator Faisal Javed has been injured in the gun firing at Imran Khan's protest march.

    Initial Pakistani media reports said that Imran had been allegedly shot in the leg following which he was whisked away from the protest march. Confirmation on this is awaited. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary reportedly said that the miscreants shot at Imran Khan with an AK-47. He also said that it was a 'targeted attack'. 

    Currently, the former PM has been moved to Lahore and will be taken to a hospital, according to former minister Asad Umar.

    One person has been killed, and several others were injured, reports said. The gunman fired multiple shots. The gunman was tackled by an Imran Khan supporter, and has been arrested, reports said.

    Barely an hour before the firing, Imran Khan had told supporters in another part of Gujranwala, where he was scheduled to deliver a speech, that they should accompany him to another chowk instead, promising to speak there. His party tweeted a video showing him boarding the container-truck from his black SUV.

    Having been unseated after losing the army establishment's confidence in April this year, the PTI leader has been demanding resignation of the new central government.

    His two main opponents that are otherwise rivals of each other too — the Sharifs' Muslim League (PML-N) and the Bhuttos' Pakistan People's Party (PPP) — are together in the new government.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
