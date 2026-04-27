Cole Tomas Allen wrote a manifesto detailing his plan to attack Trump administration officials at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Sent to family before the incident, the document outlined his political motivations, targets, and tactics.

A disturbing manifesto allegedly written by Cole Tomas Allen, the man accused of opening fire near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, has revealed the mindset behind one of the most alarming security breaches involving a US president in recent years. Sent to family members just minutes before the attack, the document laid out his motivations, his intended targets, and his belief that he would not survive the night.

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In the opening lines of the note, Allen appeared to acknowledge the consequences of his actions, writing, “I don’t expect forgiveness.” Investigators say the message was sent roughly ten minutes before he approached the Washington Hilton armed with multiple weapons while President Donald Trump, senior officials and nearly 2,500 guests were inside the annual event.

According to reports, the 31-year-old suspect described himself in the manifesto as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and claimed his targets were members of the Trump administration. The document reportedly listed officials by rank, making clear that the attack was politically motivated. One striking detail was the exclusion of FBI Director Kash Patel from the list of intended targets. Allen wrote, “Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest.”

Allen attempted to justify the planned attack in deeply ideological language. In one passage, he wrote, “Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behaviour; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.” Authorities say the manifesto contained repeated references to immigration policies, military operations, and what he viewed as moral failures of the current administration.

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The suspect also appeared to explain his tactical decisions. In another chilling section, he wrote, “In order to minimise casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs.” Investigators believe the note shows he had carefully thought through the method of the attack, including the type of ammunition he would carry and how he intended to move through security.

President Trump later addressed the incident and described the gunman as mentally unstable. Speaking after the shooting, he said, “The guy is a sick guy. When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians.” Trump also revealed that members of Allen’s own family had reportedly warned law enforcement about his troubling behaviour before the incident.

Law enforcement officials say a Secret Service officer was struck during the confrontation, but the bulletproof vest prevented serious injury. Allen was taken into custody at the scene and is expected to face multiple federal charges, including firearm offences and assault on a federal officer.

The manifesto is now central to the federal investigation, with authorities examining whether Allen acted alone or was influenced by a broader extremist ideology. For investigators, the document offers a rare but unsettling look into the mind of a man who appeared to believe violence was his only remaining form of protest.

As officials continue piecing together the events of that night, the line “I don’t expect forgiveness” has become the most haunting reminder of how close the country may have come to a far more devastating tragedy.

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