Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I am with you, every...': Akshata Murty shares powerful message for Rishi Sunak ahead of UK general elections

    Despite the criticism, the UK Prime Minister received a heartfelt show of support from his wife, Akshata Murty. In a recent Instagram post, Murty shared images of herself with Sunak, captioned with a powerful message: "I'm with you, every step of the way."

    I am with you, every...': Akshata Murty shares powerful message for Rishi Sunak ahead of UK general elections AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday (May 22) that the national election will be held on July 4. The unexpected decision comes amid growing questions about his leadership due to declining popularity.

    Despite the criticism, the UK Prime Minister received a heartfelt show of support from his wife, Akshata Murty. In a recent Instagram post, Murty shared images of herself with Sunak, captioned with a powerful message: "I'm with you, every step of the way."

    Australia reports first human case of bird flu, says child was infected in India

    In the photos, the couple is seen wearing blue outfits. Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder, wore a blue dress, while Sunak donned a white shirt paired with blue trousers. The first photo features them posing together, while the second image captures a candid moment.

    The post garnered several reactions, with many applauding Murty for her support. One Instagram user commented, "Undoubtedly, your husband Rishi is the best PM the country has ever had. His multifarious skills of diplomacy, prudence, financial management, international relations, and innovation are unmatched. The UK has never seen a more iconic, highly respected, and competent PM than your husband, Rishi. I wish him every success and happiness in his and your family’s future."

    'Osama Bin Lager' beer sells out after going viral in UK, forces brewery in Lincolnshire to shut down website

    The announcement of the early election has taken many by surprise, as experts had not expected the election to be called so soon. With the Conservatives having been in power for 14 years, there is significant speculation that they might lose to the opposition Labour Party.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia reports first human case of bird flu, says child was infected in India AJR

    Australia reports first human case of bird flu, says child was infected in India

    Bizarre THIS company is ready to pay for Rs 1.5 crore per year for your stool; here's why & how you can apply gcw

    Bizarre! THIS company is ready to pay for Rs 1.5 crore per year for your stool; here's why & how you can apply

    Bangladesh MP's murder in Kolkata: Body of Anwarul Azim Anar not found, 3 arrests made as mystery deepens gcw

    Bangladesh MP's murder in Kolkata: Body of Anwarul Azim Anar not found, 3 arrests made as mystery deepens

    Osama Bin Lager beer sells out after going viral in UK, forces brewery in Lincolnshire to shut down website snt

    'Osama Bin Lager' beer sells out after going viral in UK, forces brewery in Lincolnshire to shut down website

    UK general election set for July 4, PM Rishi Sunak says 'now is the moment for Britain to choose its future' snt

    UK general election set for July 4, PM Rishi Sunak says 'now is the moment for Britain to choose its future'

    Recent Stories

    Buddha Purnima 2024: 7 important places related to the Lord's life ATG

    Buddha Purnima 2024: 7 important places related to the Lord's life

    WhatsApp update: You can soon clear unread messages soon; Here's how to enable option gcw

    WhatsApp update: You can soon clear unread messages soon; Here's how to enable option

    SHOCKING Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house RBA

    SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

    Armaan Malik net worth: Into Youtuber's Rs 200 crore luxury lifestyle RKK

    Armaan Malik net worth: Into Youtuber's Rs 200 crore luxury lifestyle

    Massive fire in Mumbai's Dombivli industrial area after boiler blast in factory (WATCH) anr

    BREAKING: Massive fire in Mumbai's Dombivli industrial area after boiler blast in factory (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon