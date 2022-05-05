Humble and simple: Nepali singer Saraswoti Khatri after meeting Rahul Gandhi

A new photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emerged on social media after the controversy over his Nepal visit. Singer Saraswoti Khatri through her social media, shared a photo and expressed her thoughts after meeting Gandhi. Following the same photo, it was learned that the leader was present at her wedding and sang a few songs.

A video circulated from Nepal of Rahul Gandhi, where he's seen partying at a nightclub. Rahul Gandhi's Nepal visit came under the radar when Bharatiya Janata Party leaders slammed the Congress leader, and the Congress party struck a counter-attack. However, Congress explained that Gandhi was invited to the wedding. Following Nepal's media, Rahul Gandhi was in Kathmandu attending the wedding of Sumnima Udas, who was a former correspondent for CNN in Delhi. Her father, Bhim Udas, was Nepal's ambassador to Myanmar.

Even though Rahul Gandhi's visit to Nepal is personal, it has irked BJP leaders for more than one reason. Following previous tweets of Sumnima Udas, BJP leaders have questioned her 'anti-India' stance and asked why Rahul Gandhi has ties 'only with those who challenge India's territorial integrity?'

After the same, Sumnina Udas's husband, Nima Martin Sherpa's background, was also questioned. Social media users stated that Sherpa is a China-based businessman.

Following the viral nightclub video, it was claimed that Rahul Gandhi was seen conversing with a Chinese woman. However, fact-checkers have disproved the claim and confirmed that the woman seen speaking with Rahul Gandhi was a Nepali woman, a friend of bride Sumnima Udas.

Following the reports, Rahul Gandhi was staying at a five-star hotel in Kathmandu and now shifted to a resort after the controversy. Till Friday, the Congress leader will be in Kathmandu when the reception is to be held.

