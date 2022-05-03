Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP shares Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video, hints at a 'hit-job'

    BJP on Tuesday shared an undated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take potshots at him. The video shows the Wayanad MP inside what seems like a nightclub.

    BJP shares Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video, hint at a 'hit-job'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 3, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    BJP on Tuesday shared an undated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take potshots at him. The video shows the Wayanad MP inside what seems like a nightclub.

    BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya was among the party leaders who shared the video. Taking to Twitter, Malaviya said, "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent."

    "Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate," he added, raising speculations that the video leak could have been an inside job.

    It is not clear when the video was shot. According to reports, the location where the video was shot was Kathmandu. 

    The video comes a day after the Congress party took to Twitter from its official handle taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foreign visit.

    The party post, when translated from Hindi, said: 'There is a crisis in the country, but 'Saheb' prefers to be abroad!'

    Now, the BJP and its supporters are using the video to hit back at the Congress. Rahul is being targeted for not being in the country when tensions are simmering within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress party.

    Some recalled how the Wayanad MP was reportedly not in the country when the party was deliberating with poll strategist Prashant Kishor about a possible induction into the party. 

    Another BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was quoted as saying on a television channel that while Rahul was partying in the night, the Congress party was tweeting about the Prime Minister being away when the country was facing a crisis. He claimed that the Congress party was not tweeting about Prime Minister Modi but Rahul Gandhi.

    Another user was of the view that Rahul is in Kathmandu to attend a wedding.

    The Congress party has not yet officially reacted to the video.

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi International Airport is world s second busiest airport reveals data gcw

    Delhi International Airport is world's second busiest airport, reveals data

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur internet suspended gcw

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights Report gcw

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights: Report

    13 takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    13 key takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    Recent Stories

    Delhi International Airport is world s second busiest airport reveals data gcw

    Delhi International Airport is world's second busiest airport, reveals data

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    Google Pixel Watch likely to feature 300mAh battery cellular connectivity gcw

    Google Pixel Watch likely to feature 300mAh battery, cellular connectivity

    football epl Glory for Man United Emotional Ronaldo sets club's future goal after Brentford win snt

    'Glory for Man United': Emotional Ronaldo sets club's future goal after Brentford win

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite drb

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon