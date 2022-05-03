BJP shares Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video, hints at a 'hit-job'

BJP on Tuesday shared an undated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take potshots at him. The video shows the Wayanad MP inside what seems like a nightclub.

BJP on Tuesday shared an undated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take potshots at him. The video shows the Wayanad MP inside what seems like a nightclub.

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya was among the party leaders who shared the video. Taking to Twitter, Malaviya said, "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent."

"Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate," he added, raising speculations that the video leak could have been an inside job.

It is not clear when the video was shot. According to reports, the location where the video was shot was Kathmandu.

The video comes a day after the Congress party took to Twitter from its official handle taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foreign visit.

The party post, when translated from Hindi, said: 'There is a crisis in the country, but 'Saheb' prefers to be abroad!'

Now, the BJP and its supporters are using the video to hit back at the Congress. Rahul is being targeted for not being in the country when tensions are simmering within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress party.

Some recalled how the Wayanad MP was reportedly not in the country when the party was deliberating with poll strategist Prashant Kishor about a possible induction into the party.

Another BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was quoted as saying on a television channel that while Rahul was partying in the night, the Congress party was tweeting about the Prime Minister being away when the country was facing a crisis. He claimed that the Congress party was not tweeting about Prime Minister Modi but Rahul Gandhi.

Another user was of the view that Rahul is in Kathmandu to attend a wedding.

The Congress party has not yet officially reacted to the video.