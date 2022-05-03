Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    The Congress clarified that it was not yet a crime to visit a friendly nation to attend a friend's wedding.

    May 3, 2022, 6:59 PM IST

    Congress, on Tuesday, came to the defence of Rahul Gandhi after the BJP shared a video of him at a nightclub in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and took potshots at him for mocking PM Narendra Modi's visit to Europe while the country was in crisis.

    The Congress party clarified that it was not yet a crime to visit a friendly nation to attend a friend's wedding.

    Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said what the Wayanad MP did was much less shocking than Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a surprise visit to Pakistan in 2015 for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter's wedding.

    "Rahul Gandhi has gone to Nepal, a friendly country, to attend a journalist's wedding. There is nothing wrong. It's a matter of our culture. It's not a crime. Maybe PM and BJP will soon decide it's a crime to participate in weddings of friends and family members," he added.

    The Congress clarification, however, did not find many takers. Social media was abuzz with users terming Rahul Gandhi as a 'non-serious' politician. Political experts suggested that the video could not have surfaced at a worse time for the Congress party, which has been trying to send the message across, slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leaving for a Europe trip while pressing matters that needed attention back home.

