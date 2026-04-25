Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino highlighted the 'elevated degree of complementarity' between Argentina and India at a conclave in Hyderabad, noting India is now its sixth-largest economic partner, with ties growing since the 2019 partnership.

Speaking at the Diplomatic Conclave organised by Woxsen University in Hyderabad, Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino stated that "Argentina and India enjoy a very elevated degree of complementarity".

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A Strategic Economic Partnership

The Argentine envoy reminded that India has become the sixth economic partner of the South American nation. Ambassador Caucino emphasised that "Our countries maintain a growing economic interaction stemming from the objective complementarity between our economies".

The envoy emphasised, "Since elevating our relationship to the status of strategic partners in 2019, we have significantly increased the volume of our economic and trade ties".

'Wise Policy' of Diversification

Asked about world affairs during the conclave, attended by ambassadors of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, the Argentine envoy explained that natural competition is the result of the logical aspiration and national ambitions of sovereign states in an interconnected world.

Ambassador Caucino stated that "in this stage we observe as a wise policy India's government strategy of diversification of partners" and explained that "Argentina is already contributing to food security but can also contribute to India's energy security".

Caucino recognised that since India is becoming a decisive actor in today's world and a country to which every nation is paying more and more attention to".

Bilateral Cooperation and Future Potential

Ambassador Caucino stated that "2025 was a historic year in our bilateral relations since we had the opportunity to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Argentina".

Ambassador Caucino reminded that although distance and belonging to different geographical regions of the world, his country and India are already cooperating to a degree that Argentina has become India's main provider of edible oils, while cooperation in critical minerals is becoming strategic.

Participating in the Diplomatic Conclave at Woxsen University in Hyderabad with my colleague ambassadors from Costa Rica, Panama, and Mexico. Held great discussions on India-Latin America cooperation, World Affairs and Education. Thanks to Woxsen University! @Woxsen pic.twitter.com/zB0ofFX0AP — Mariano Caucino (@CaucinoMariano) April 24, 2026

Talking about the Conclave, Caucino said in a post on X, "Participating in the Diplomatic Conclave at Woxsen University in Hyderabad with my colleague ambassadors from Costa Rica, Panama, and Mexico. Held great discussions on India-Latin America cooperation, World Affairs and Education. Thanks to Woxsen University!" (ANI)