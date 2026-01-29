Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s Supreme Leader, has quietly built a global property empire, with luxury homes and hotels in Europe concealed through shell companies and intermediaries.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has quietly built a sprawling global property and investment empire that stretches from Tehran to Europe and the Gulf — despite the Iranian regime’s public image of austerity and decades of Western sanctions.

Luxury Properties Hidden Behind Shell Companies

According to a year-long investigation and verification by multiple sources familiar with the matter, Mojtaba’s network of real estate and financial holdings is not recorded in his own name. Instead, ownership flows through a labyrinth of shell companies and intermediaries in jurisdictions like the United Arab Emirates, Isle of Man, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Europe, according to Bloomberg report.

While never officially listed as the direct owner, Mojtaba is believed to be centrally involved in deals dating back to at least 2011. These include luxury properties in some of the world’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, such as The Bishops Avenue in London — often called “Billionaires’ Row,” where one home alone was purchased for more than €33.7 million (around $36 million).

His investments extend beyond Britain, encompassing upscale residential and commercial properties in cities like Dubai and European capitals. Networks linked to Mojtaba own or control five-star hotels in places such as Frankfurt and resorts on Spain’s Mallorca coast, indicating a far-reaching portfolio that far exceeds simple real estate holdings.

The funding for this expansive foreign investment is believed to have originated primarily from Iranian oil sales, funnelled through opaque channels to evade international sanctions aimed at curbing financial support for Tehran’s political and military operations. Many of these trades were structured through intermediaries and global banks, including those based in the UK, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the UAE.

Central to the acquisition and management of these assets is Ali Ansari, a businessman and former principal shareholder of Ayandeh Bank — a now-collapsed Iranian financial institution — who is under UK sanctions for allegedly financing elements linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Reports suggest much of Mojtaba’s overseas dealings were routed through companies in which Ansari served as a beneficial owner or director.

The empire’s growth highlights a contrast between the clerical regime’s domestic image and its hidden financial reach abroad. Iran’s state media often portray the Supreme Leader and his family as ascetic and pious, committed to Islamic values. However, the discovery of extensive foreign holdings and luxurious properties undercuts this narrative, at a time when many Iranians face severe economic hardship and widespread protests over corruption and government mismanagement.

Despite the opacity of these investments, some properties do appear in public records — often under names of shell firms rather than Mojtaba’s true identity — making it difficult for watchdogs and foreign authorities to track. One London mansion on The Bishops Avenue, for instance, is registered under a corporate entity, while others were held by firms controlled by individuals linked to both Ansari and Mojtaba, such as Moris Mashali, an Iranian-born British national.

European officials involved in anti-money laundering investigations have suggested that such networks could face forced asset sales if further sanctions are imposed by the European Union or other Western bodies. This comes amid a broader geopolitical context of heightened scrutiny of Iranian holdings overseas and increased sanctions on Tehran’s elite circles.

Sanctions, Political Influence and Public Backlash

Back home, these revelations have fuelled public resentment. Iranians often deride members of the elite with terms like “aghazadeh” — referring to well-connected children of powerful officials who benefit disproportionately from regime ties. The fact that Mojtaba, a figure widely regarded as influential behind the scenes and potentially poised for a larger role in Iran’s future leadership, has such extensive overseas wealth runs counter to the image of sacrifice promoted by the Islamic Republic.

Critics argue that while Iran’s economy struggles under sanctions and inflation, the elite’s ability to shield and grow foreign assets deepens perceptions of inequality and corruption. Observers note that the empire — as hidden as it has been — plays a role in maintaining the political power of the Supreme Leader’s inner circle by providing financial clout outside formal state budgets.

As investigations continue and foreign governments consider further sanctions, the extent of Mojtaba Khamenei’s global holdings and their implications for international policy and Iran’s internal politics remain a key focus for analysts tracking regime resilience and elite financial networks.

