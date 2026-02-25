UP CM Yogi Adityanath signed an MoU with Minda Corporation and its Japanese partners in Tokyo. The deal aims to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's advanced auto component manufacturing ecosystem, with the government assuring full support for the project.

MoU Signed to Boost UP's Auto Component Sector

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the delegation of Minda Corporation, including Executive Director Aakash Minda, Executive Director along with its Japanese joint venture partners.

In an X post, CM Yogi said, "Met the delegation of Minda Corporation (Spark Minda Group) and its Japanese joint venture partners in Tokyo today, including Mr. Aakash Minda, Executive Director, Minda Corporation, and Mr. Hiroaki Omori, Managing Director and CFO, Spark Minda Toyo Denso Pvt. Ltd. A MoU was signed to further strengthen Uttar Pradesh's advanced auto component manufacturing ecosystem. Assured the delegation of full support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for seamless facilitation, land allocation and infrastructure assistance, reinforcing our commitment to industrial growth, technology partnerships and employment generation."

On Wednesday, CM Yogi arrived in Japan on a two-day official visit. During the visit from February 25-26 in Japan, the CM is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions during his visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state.

Invitation for Investments in Key Sectors

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath also invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Had a productive and forward-looking meeting with Mr. Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Projects Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., along with senior members of his team, in Tokyo today. Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across Renewable Energy, ICT, Semiconductors and Data Centers, aligned with the state's rapid industrial expansion. Also discussed collaboration in infrastructure projects, logistics networks and industrial investments to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's growth corridors and global supply chain integration," CM Yogi said on X on Wednesday.

UP's Successful Investment Drive

A day earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the state has received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore during engagements in Singapore, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 60,000 crore already finalised, terming it a significant step towards transforming the state into a 1 trillion dollar economy. (ANI)

